He'd like to see those fancy new uniforms throwback uniforms that officially released Tuesday.

The season is still over two weeks away and the Gamecock players don't know exactly what they'll be wearing in the season opener against North Carolina, but Jamyest Williams has his suggestion.

“I like the all-black," he said. "Hopefully we get to wear that Black Magic suit the first game.”

The Gamecocks officially released their 1984 throwback uniforms Tuesday in an impeccably made video showcasing the school's history in a brand new uniform design.

While a lot of players don't know much about that year—most were still 10-15 years away from being born—they still understand how important that season was to the program as a whole and hoping things get replicated this year.

“That black magic is something special, you know what I’m saying," Williams said. "Magical things are coming soon.”

It was a possibility circulated on Twitter and it became official this week, something that has a lot of the players excited about shaking up their look this season.

The Gamecock coaches haven't told the players when exactly they'll get to bust out the new digs, though.

While Williams wants to see them as early as possible, linebacker Eldridge Thompson wants to wait for a night game to showcase the throwbacks.

“Oh, I can’t wait. I’m fired up. I’m ready to switch it up a little bit,” he said. “I’ve just been seeing stuff on twitter on how it’s been looking. I’m ready, though.”

This is the Gamecocks' second biggest uniform switch up over the last two seasons, adding the script Carolina to the garnet helmets before last season.



This time, it's to honor that 1984 "Black Magic" team that went 10-2, topped out at No.2 in the country and finished No. 11 in the AP Top 25.

It's a team the Gamecock head coach wanted to honor since he arrived on campus four seasons ago and when Under Armour asked if he wanted to do throwbacks, he chomped at the bit.

“That’s my favorite uniform since I’ve been here,” Muschamp told Jamie Bradford on ESPN 98.9. “Under Armour wanted to do some sort of throwback and approached me about it last year and I said, ‘take the 1984 uniform and just do it. that sounds good to me. That’s my favorite one, and that’ll be our black jersey moving forward.”