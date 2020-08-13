The roster, of course, looks a lot different than the last time the two teams played. Since the Gamecocks and Tigers don't meet very often we thought it would be good to look at a few guys that will definitely be on the Gamecocks' scouting report.

It's been a while since the Gamecocks lost a shootout to the Tigers on the Plains, but thanks to Coronavirus shortening the SEC schedule and making it conference-only, the Tigers are scheduled to come to Columbia this fall.

For the first time in six years, South Carolina is playing Auburn.

Bo Nix, sophomore quarterback

Nix probably the most notable returner on Auburn's roster for the 2020 season after coming off a season where he won SEC Freshman of the Year. In his first season he completed 57.6 percent of his passes for 2,542 yards, 16 touchdowns and a quarterback efficiency rating of 125.

Also see: Gamecock baseball commit had 'best summer' of his career

He's one of the favorites to earn preseason All-SEC honors at quarterback and, if he takes the next step in his game, could be one of the better quarterbacks in the SEC.

Nix also rushed for over 300 yards last season, averaging 3.2 yards per carry, and will be a tough test to game plan for this season.

Seth Williams, junior wide receiver

Williams was one of Nix's go-to targets last season, catching 59 passes for 830 yards (14.1 yards per reception) and eight touchdowns, including the game-winner against Oregon in the Tigers' season opener.

He's going to continue to get targeted and at 6-foot-3, 211 pounds is a big target for the Gamecocks to try and cover whenever they do host the Tigers.

It's going to be a tall order for whichever cornerback—Jaycee Horn or Israel Mukuamu—is tasked with covering him.

Also see: Insider video breaking down South Carolina's recruiting class

K.J. Britt, senior linebacker

Britt was a very productive part of a very good Auburn defense last season, totaling 68 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks in his first year starting at linebacker. He was named to the first-team All-SEC after a good season and should be a big factor again this year for the Tigers after losing a stalwart from last year in Derrick Brown.

He's going to be productive again and it will be important for South Carolina to try and scheme offensively to minimize Britt's impact.

Roger McCreary, junior defensive back

McCreary was a rotational player in Auburn's defensive backfield last season, notching 36 tackles and an interception while leading the team in nine passes defended.

Heading into his junior season he should factor into the defensive backfield even more this season.

Also see: Assessing South Carolina's needs for their 2022 class

Kobe Hudson, freshman wide receiver

Hudson is the highest-ranked member of Auburn's recruiting class, coming to campus as a four-star prospect and the No. 116 overall player in the class. Rivals considers him the 23rd-best receiver in the 2020 class after catching 86 passes for over 1,600 yards as a senior.

Typically top 150 players see the field in some capacity and at 6-foot-1, 196 pound can present a few match up problems.