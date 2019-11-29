But, as those rumors continue to swirl around the Gamecock offense as they get ready to face Clemson Saturday, players haven’t lost any confidence in McClendon and the offensive staff.

Ever since the Gamecocks lost to Texas A&M, it’s been a long two weeks with people expressing their opinions about offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon and his future with the program.

“All I have to say is that’s my OC and we have his back," Sadarius Hutcherson said. "We’re going to do whatever it takes to win the game. We don’t care about the outside noise. Whatever goes on in here stays in here. We’re all brothers, we’re all family in here.”

The Gamecocks (4-7) haven’t scored 30 points against an FBS opponent all season and have lost their last two games, including posting a season-low six points against Texas A&M in College Station.



Will Muschamp said after the game he fully anticipates McClendon calling plays against the third-ranked Tigers at Williams-Brice.

“I have a lot of faith them,” Chavis Dawkins said. “B-Mac’s been my coach for three years; he recruited me. I have faith in him.”

Muschamp hasn’t commented on if McClendon will or won’t return next season, saying all coaching and staff decisions will come after an evaluation period after the season ends Saturday.

He didn’t say, when asked Tuesday, how long that evaluation period might be once the game ends Saturday afternoon.

“You’re constantly evaluating,” Muschamp said. “I may not say what I think as far as those things are concerned. Because I think there's a right and a wrong time to express those thoughts. But you're constantly evaluating where you are and what you've got to do to continue to improve. Right now, we're focused on Clemson and that's where our focus is.”

It’s tough sledding for a Gamecock team that’s been anemic for the majority of the back half of the season where they’ve won just one game, against Vanderbilt and lost games to App State, Texas A&M, Tennessee and Florida.

Because of that, noise outside of the program pushing for change has gotten louder.

“As far as I’m concerned, coach Muschamp is my head coach and B-Mac is my OC,” Donell Stanley said. “I’m doing whatever they want me to do.”

Players preach blocking out the noise from people not with the program, which is a little harder to do as the season limps to either a four or five-win season.

Players are quick to point out not all of it falls on McClendon and the offensive staff, saying it’s their job to go out on Saturdays and execute the game plan coaches put together.

“You see it on social media,” Rico Dowdle said. “I try to block things out like that. I’m not big into that. We have faith in him. We came out early in the year and executed. It’s all about executing. We have to go out there and execute. I feel like coach B-Mac will put us in the right situations.”

It’s been a frustrating season for McClendon, Muschamp admitted earlier in the season, saying injuries have taken their toll. Through all of it, though, players haven’t seen a different McClendon in meetings or practice.

“We don’t pay attention to the outside things,” Tavien Feaster said. “We have great faith in coach McClendon and what he brings every week. He gets up, good or bad, he comes into the building and handle’s his business. We appreciate him.”