SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL When Kiel Pollard woke up, he knew something was different. He knew something was off—he’d felt it since the moment he woke up—but got out of bed and went, like he always did, to practice and into the training room for treatment.

But as he sat on a table in the Gamecocks' training room, the beats and vibrations from whatever song he was listening reverberating and filling his head, the emotions he was feeling finally bubbled up to the surface and he couldn’t contain them anymore.

Photo by Chris Gillespie

“I just started crying. I never get that emotional. I just started crying, like something told me it was over with,” he said, pausing for a few seconds. “I don’t think I’ve ever cried that much or ever felt that heartbroken about something.”

Also see: The latest with Whitehead On that day, Pollard’s football career came to an end. On that day, the three-month process of self-realization started and now it culminates Saturday on Senior Night. “At first it was hard finding a reason to get out of bed. That was probably the hardest thing. I still have some trouble with that. It’s finding that reason to get out of bed,” Pollard said. “That’s what I’m still trying to figure out.” The moment The day started off like any other day. The Gamecocks were in the middle of camp, a grueling month-long stretch of preseason practice, film sessions and weight lifting designed to test a player’s mental fortitude as much as his physical one. This particular practice was about halfway through camp, and the Gamecocks were lining up do to do their version of the Oklahoma Drill—the Cock Drill—and Pollard’s football career ended in a split second. “I was so ready to fire off and get off after him,” he said, pausing. ”I dropped my head and tucked my chin. I felt a pop and a tingle in my arms. At the time, I thought, ‘Hey, I’m all right. Let’s go get checked out and make sure it’s not too bad.’ We went into the training room with some other guys who were hurt. I never thought it was going to be over.” Also see: How South Carolina tweaked their passing game After hours of MRIs and medical tests, he found himself sitting on that training table, music blasting and tears welling in his eyes. Pollard didn’t know it yet, but that MRI found not only a broken neck, which would have healed in about six weeks, but a cyst on a spine that effectively ended his career. “I was there all night,” he said. “The people kept telling me to come back, and I knew that was something bad.” As news started to trickle out about the promising young talent set to have a big senior season, it hit his former teammates like a Mack truck. “Honestly, I almost started crying. I know what it’s like to have your football career over—not quite to that extent—but to have it cut short like that and almost unjustifiably taken out from underneath you, it wears on you,” Perry Orth said. “You wouldn’t wish that on your worst enemy.”

Photo by Chris Gillespie

Finding a purpose Pollard knew what his senior might have entailed if he stayed healthy. He knew how hard he and his roommates—Bryan Edwards and Chavis Dawkins—worked when no one was watching to make the most of their final years in college, and knew the NFL was a very real possibility. Through the entire summer, at every team cookout, the message was simple: “we were destined to have a great year.” Then, in a split second, his future was changed forever. “Oh man, Kiel’s handled it well,” Edwards said. “Him being who he is, football’s been his life and he had that taken away from him. He’s done a great job and staring to adjust and get back to being himself. He was down for a moment but I’m so proud of him. He’s doing a heck of a job.” Also see: What we learned from Wednesday's hoops opener It’s been a winding road for Pollard, but he’s slowly but surely finding solace in helping his teammates in other ways on the Gamecock support staff. “He’s going to have days where he sits there and watches his old highlights and watches plays he’s made just to remember that he did have good times and was a good player,” Orth said. “The fact he’s jumping right into it and isn’t leaving the game and is still helping out is going to help his transition incredibly.” The first game The official announcement of his retirement from football came August 16 with Pollard officially joining the staff to help the coaches in whatever capacity he could. Honestly, Pollard just wanted to be close to a football field, but with it comes the sudden understanding that he can be with the team, share the same space and wear the same logo but he still won’t be able to play. That came in the Gamecocks’ first game of the year against North Carolina. “I remember tearing up on the way there. I usually ride the players’ bus but I couldn’t ride the players’ bus the first time. I had to ride the support staff bus. I remember saying, ‘I won’t be able to play today.’ That’s what I kept saying in my head and tearing up,” Pollard said. “We went up to the stadium and that’s all I kept replaying in my head—you won’t be able to play today—and as soon as I stepped on the field, I started crying. I went back into the locker room and shedding tears again.” Also see: Instant analysis from Wednesday's win While coaching and being around the teammates he’s sacrificed with on a daily basis since he stepped on campus four years ago helps, it still doesn’t compare to donning the helmet and taking the field to 2001 knowing he was playing at Williams-Brice.

“The hardest part is Saturdays, man,” he said. “It’s an empty space you want to go help, you know you can help but you can’t help. As a little kid, if you get in trouble at school and your momma told you that you can’t go out and play with your neighbors. You’re almost looking out the window and seeing your brothers playing and you’re not able to play because you’re set back. It’s going to take a long time to get over it.” It’s been a long road for Pollard, who’s probably felt every emotion imaginable over the last three months as he watched his team get out to a 3-5 start, knowing he should have been out there playing. He’s come out on the other side better, and while it may not seem like it every day, he can only smile now when he thinks about just how far he’s come. “You put all your marbles into one dream and you focus on one dream. You get that taken away from you, it’s hard,” Pollard said. “I don’t think no one without a support staff or faith, I don’t think they’d make it through this situation."

Photo by Katie Dugan