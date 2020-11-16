South Carolina's in its search now for the 35th head coach in program history, and with the search beginning comes an influx of potential names on to hot boards and articles.

Billy Napier, Louisiana Lafayette head coach via ESPN 1420: “You know I’m not going to comment on those things. Any time a member of our team gets recognition or well thought of out there is a reflection of hundreds of people. We have so many people that work hard in our organization and on our team, all the way down to the people that clean our building and the walk-ons on the team that never play. We have a lot of people that take tremendous pride n our role. For us to be where we’re at and have success and get recognized and be in those conversations, if anything it’s humbling and I direct reflection of a lot of people. That’s what I think about it.”

Tony Elliott, Clemson offensive coordinator: ““You feel for coach Muschamp. You feel for all those coaches. It’s a coaching fraternity. You don’t want to see anyone go through it. I went through it at Furman when we got fired. There’s so much certainty and unknown. You start to question yourself and it’s just not a good situation for anybody. Think about the players. Those players went to play for him; they’re invested in him, they’re invested in the program. It’s been a crazy year. I don’t know all the details but my heart goes out to the coaches and players. This isn’t what they were working towards. They were working toward a different outcome and it didn’t work out that way.

“Right now, this is the time of year where I get frustrated because my name gets thrown out there. Hopefully my track record speaks for itself that I’m focused on the players and staff right here. They’ve been too good to me to even consider other jobs at this time. Right now, man, I’m focused on Clemson and being the best I can be…

“I don’t answer my phone, to be honest with you. I’m transparent with people this is who I am. I’m focusing on what I’m doing. I stay off the twitter stuff and remind my family, ‘Hey, don’t say anything or bring me up. Let it be.’ It’s about Clemson. It’s about these young men. We’re in 2020. These guys have invested so much in during the pandemic. It would be really selfish. It’s November 16. We have to bounce back.”

Brent Venables, Clemson defensive coordinator: “I don’t even have my phone on my person. It’s game week and you know how we are as coaches. Whether or not at some point you want to be a head coach in your future your focus is on Florida state and getting ready for that. It’s terrible. It’s part of the profession but you’d feel terrible for anybody, whether it’s your rival or not. There’s a lot of displacement and a lot of people affected.”

Kirby Smart, Georgia head coach on Muschamp and Mike Bobo: “It’s part of our business. They know that and understand that. I respect both of them as coaches and friends. They know as well as I do when you get in this business it’s a possibility that happens. It’s not for me to decide. I’m worried about Mississippi State.”