Frank Martin said yesterday TJ Moss has been dealing with a strained back and was limited in what he could do this past weekend but is working back to healthy with the team’s exhibition Wednesday.

South Carolina is entering the basketball season almost relatively healthy with only one injury on the team really lingering entering this week.

“TJ was having a great preseason and strained his back last week,” Martin said. “He didn’t practice Friday and didn’t practice Saturday. Yesterday, with the deal we did, he got out there and was healthy enough to go but I wasn’t going to put him out there after not practicing as much as much as he probably deserved to play.”

Also see: How Gamecock football commits are faring on the field

Martin didn’t say if Moss would play in Wednesday’s exhibition or not, but didn’t sound overly concerned about the redshirt freshman missing any time with the regular season starting next week.

Moss missed all but seven games last year after ankle and foot surgery in December of last season and is hoping to be a factor in this year’s guard rotation.

Outside of Moss, the Gamecocks don’t really have anyone dealing with major injuries who will play in Wednesday’s exhibition against Columbia International.

Sophomore Keyshawn Bryant was limited Sunday in the Gamecocks’ closed-door scrimmage against Illinois, not participating in the second of two parts against the Illini after a cyst developed on his knee.

Bryant became a key piece of South Carolina’s team last year after Justin Minaya went down for the season, starting the final 26 games of the year and averaging nine points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

Also see: Full recap from Monday's press conference

The good news for South Carolina is the procedure shouldn’t keep Bryant out long, if at all.



“Keyshawn, yesterday actually, we had two sessions yesterday morning and afternoon,” Martin said. “In between he had a cyst develop in the back of his knee. He didn’t play the second half in the afternoon yesterday. He had it drained this morning and I got an email saying everything was good. He should be fine.”

Another player going through some injury bumps right now is Seventh Woods, who has been dealing with a back problem as well, although it’s not a serious enough injury to prevent him from practicing.

“Seventh is battling a low back. He’s practicing but he’s battling it. Obviously, he’s not playing (Wednesday).”

Also see: Examining the "middle eight"

Woods, who can’t play this year due to NCAA transfer rules, can practice with the team but can’t play in any meaningful games this year. He’ll redshirt this season and save his last year of eligibility for the 2020-21 season.

The Gamecocks host CIU for their annual exhibition Wednesday at 7 p.m. with admission free. There will also be a stream of the radio call on the radio app.

South Carolina starts its regular season Nov. 6, a week from Wednesday, hosting North Alabama at 7 p.m. on the SEC Network Plus.