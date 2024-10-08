Professional Gamecocks: NFL Week 5

Week 5 was a mixed bag for former Gamecocks in the NFL. A rookie got to make his debut in Seattle. Two Gamecock Panthers' left early with shoulder injuries. Rico Dowdle continues to emerge as Dallas' feature back and finally, South Carolina's oldest NFL player showed that he might not be as good as he once was, but he's as good once as he ever was.

Miami Dolphins- Cam Smith (DB): Smith is beginning his second NFL season on the IR with a hamstring injury.

New England Patriots- Marcellas Dial (DB): Dial played 23 snaps on special teams in the Patriots loss to the Dolphins. He did not record a stat and has one tackle on the season.

Kevin Harris (RB): Harris is on the Patriots practice squad. This is his third season in the NFL.

New York Jets- Javon Kinlaw (DL): Javon had three total tackles in the Jets loss to Denver. Kinlaw has 11 tackles and a sack on the season.

Buffalo Bills- Ahmarean Brown (WR): Brown is on the Bills practice squad. This is his rookie season in the NFL.

Tennessee Titans- Ernest Jones (LB): The Titans had a Week 5 bye. Ernest has 29 total tackles and a defended pass on the season.

Indianapolis Colts- Chris Lammons (DB): Lammons had another solid game in Colts loss to the Jaguars with two tackles and fumble recovery. Chris has 10 total tackles on the season with a sack, a forced fumble and two recovered fumbles.

Los Angeles Chargers- Hayden Hurst (TE): The Chargers had a Week 5 bye. Hayden has six catches for 59 yards on the season.

Denver Broncos- Nate Adkins (TE): Adkins had one catch for eight yards on one target in the Broncos win over Las Vegas. He has one tackle and three catches for 14 yards on the season.

Nick Gargiulo (OL): Gargiulo is on the Broncos practice squad. This is his rookie season.

Kansas City Chiefs- Darius Rush (DB): Rush was released by the Steelers last week and signed to the Chiefs practice squad.

New York Giants- Dante Miller (RB): Congratulations to Dante Miller on officially becoming an NFL player. He logged one snap on offense and did not record a stat in the Giants road win in Seattle.

Dallas Cowboys- Rico Dowdle (RB): Rico was fantastic in the Cowboys' SNF win over the Steelers. He went for 87 yards rushing on 20 carries and caught both of his targets for 27 yards and a touchdown. Rico has 11 catches for 101 yards and two touchdowns and 221 rushing yards this season.

Jalen Brooks (WR): Brooks had one catch for 10 yards on his only target. Jalen has four catches for 62 yards on the season.

Israel Mukuamu (DB): Israel played three snaps on defense and 17 on special teams. without recording a stat. He has one tackle on the season.

Chicago Bears- Zacch Pickens (DL): Pickens was inactive for the Bears Week 5 win over the Panthers.

Green Bay Packers- Keisean Nixon (DB/RS): Nixon had five total tackles- one for a loss and defended a pass in the Packers road win over the Rams. He also returned a punt for one yard. This season he has 24 total tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and two passes defended.

Kingsley Enagbare (DL): Kingsley had a nice game with three tackles, a forced fumble and a QB hit. Enagbare has eight tackles, 1.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles on the season.

Minnesota Vikings- Stephon Gilmore (CB): Gilmore had his best game as Viking with six tackles, two passes defended, and the game-sealing interception of Jets QB Aaron Rodgers. He has 20 tackles, an interception and three defended pass on the season.

Nick Muse (TE): Muse is currently on the IR with a hand injury.

Carolina Panthers- Jadeveon Clowney (DL/LB): Clowney left the Panthers blowout loss to the Bears in the first half with a shoulder injury. He recorded three tackles with one coming for a loss before he exited. He has 12 tackles on the season with a sack.

D.J. Wonnum (DL): D.J. is currently on the Reserve/PUP list. This is his fifth year in the NFL.

Jaycee Horn (DB): Jaycee had six tackles and a defended pass. Horn has 23 tackles, four defended passes and an interception on the season.

Xavier Legette (WR): Legette left the game early with a shoulder injury, he had one catch on one target for eight yards. He has 13 catches for 151 yards on the season with a touchdown.

Atlanta Falcons- Jovaughn Gwyn (OL): Gwyn was inactive for the Falcons Week 5 OT win over Tampa Bay.

New Orleans Saints- Adam Prentice (FB): Adam played seven offensive snaps and 12 on special teams with one tackle in New Orleans' MNF loss to the Chiefs. He has two tackles on the season.

Spencer Rattler (QB): Spencer served as the emergency third QB. This is his rookie season. Derrick Carr did the leave the game with an injury, if he is out Rattler would bump up the backup QB.

San Francisco 49ers: Deebo Samuel (WR): Deebo continues to ease back into his normal workload with a bad calf. The 49ers lost to Arizona with Deebo catching only one of three targets for 11 yards and rushing three times for nine yards. He has 17 catches for 233 on the season and 15 carries for 36 yards and a touchdown.