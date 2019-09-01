SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

South Carolina is in a good spot after the first game with injuries with three injured Gamecocks finally getting back into the fold after missing the opener.

Will Muschamp said on his weekly teleconference J.T. Ibe, OrTre Smith and AJ Turner all practiced Sunday.

Ibe has been nursing a pec strain that kept him out the final two weeks of camp while Smith and Turner both had shoulder injuries keep them out of Saturday's game. Muschamp said postgame both guys will be fine.

Randrecous Davis, who missed Saturday's opener with an ankle injury didn't practice but spent practice running with the team's training staff.

Jaylen Nichols traveled but did not dress Saturday and Muschamp said he was also back practicing Sunday night and is fine.

The Gamecocks have already lost Jaylin Dickerson (hip) for the year and Kiel Pollard had to retire from football after breaking his neck and finding a cyst on his spine.

Will Muschamp said the Gamecocks have a "few guys banged up" after the opener and will address those injuries during his weekly press conference Tuesday.