Recapping South Carolina's staff structure for 2020
It's been an offeason of change within the South Carolina football staff as there have been firings, departures and shuffles on the way to what appears to be the final staff structure for the 2020 season.
Gamecock Central reported last week what the Gamecocks staff is set to look like and below we've got a overview of the final staff structure for 2020 and how the staff got to this point.
Head Coach
Will Muschamp (fifth year at South Carolina)
Offensive Coordinator
2020: Mike Bobo (first year at South Carolina, spent last five as Colorado State head coach)
2019: Bryan McClendon (moved back to just coaching receivers)
Quarterbacks coach
2020: Bobo
2019: Dan Werner (retired from coaching after two seasons at USC)
Running backs coach
2020: Bobby Bentley (fifth year at South Carolina, second stint with running backs)
2019: Thomas Brown (took job as Los Angeles Rams running backs coach after one season at USC)
Wide receivers coach
2020: Bryan McClendon (fifth year at South Carolina)
2019: Same
Offensive line coach
2020: Eric Wolford (fourth year at South Carolina)
2019: Same
Tight ends coach
2020: Joe Cox (first year at South Carolina, spent last five seasons with Bobo at CSU including last season as WRs coach and TEs coach prior to that)
2019: Bentley (moved back to running backs coach this season)
Defensive Coordinator
2020: Travaris Robinson (fifth year at South Carolina)
2019: Same
Defensive line coach
2020: Tracy Rocker (first year at South Carolina, spent last two seasons at Tennessee)
2019: John Scott, Jr. (took job as Penn State's DL coach after one season at USC)
Defensive ends/outside linebackers
2020: Mike Peterson (fifth year at South Carolina)
2019: Same
Inside linebackers coach
2020: Rod Wilson (1st year at South Carolina, spent last three seasons as assistant special teams coach with Kansas City Chiefs) [will also serve as special teams assistant]
2019: Coleman Hutzler (took job as Texas' co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach after four seasons at USC)
Defensive backs coach
2020: Robinson
2019: Same
Special Teams Coordinator
2020: Kyle Krantz (fifth year at South Carolina total, third year in on-the-field role, first as special teams coordinator) [will also serve as defensive backs assistant]
2019: Hutzler