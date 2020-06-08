Recruiting roundup: Decision day for Raheim Sanders
Miss something in the world of South Carolina recruiting this week? The recruiting roundup has you covered.
TARGET AND COMMIT NEWS AND NOTES
** Rockledge (Fla.) class of 2021 "athlete"/wide receiver Raheim Sanders has emerged as a major target for South Carlina and Sanders now has definitive commitment plans for Monday.
Sanders will go live on his Instagram (@raheimsanders13K) at 5:50 p.m. tonight and will then announce his commitment at 6.
Sanders has a top group of South Carolina, Arkansas, FSU, Missouri and Oklahoma.
Sanders could play any number of positions at the next level but is being targeted as a wide receiver by South Carolina.
** New running backs coach Des Kitchings offered Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County class of 2021 three-star running back Caleb McDowell a couple of weeks ago.
The 5-foot-10, 170-pounder was committed to N.C. State at the time but McDowell decommitted and re-opened his recruitment on Wednesday night.
** East Mississippi CC three-star JUCO CB Khyree Jackson has an impressive offer list and he's now cut that down to six schools: Florida, Oklahoma, Alabama, South Carolina, Oregon and Kentucky.
Jackson, who checks in at an impressive 6-foot-3, 195-pounds, has also set a commit date: he'll be announcing on July 11.
** South Carolina made the cut to 10 over the weekend for uber-athletic tight end prospect Michael Trigg. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound prospect lists Michigan State, Southern Cal, Auburn, North Carolina, LSU, Illinois, Ohio State, Kentucky and Penn State in his top group. Trigg, who visited South Carolina for a junior day earlier this year, is ranked the No. 9 tight end in the 2021 class.
** Take these guys off the board for now as Lehigh Acres (Fla.) four-star CB Omarion Cooper (FSU), Iowa Western three-star JUCO DT Isaiah Coe (Oklahoma), and Germantown (Md.) Northwest three-star WR Kaden Prather (West Virginia) committed to other programs in the last week.
SOCIAL MEDIA CORNER
Final 6#Gators 🐊#BoomerSooners 🔴⚪️#RollTide 🐘#Gamecocks 🦃 #GoDucks 🦆 #BBN 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/9LuRncgF4o— KJ (@Real_Khyree) June 6, 2020
Quaritine Beast 🦍‼️ pic.twitter.com/Z74j07mflw— Justus Boone (@justusboone6) June 7, 2020
June 7, 2020
June 6, 2020
Dreams 2️⃣ Reality— Khurtiss Perry (@KhurtissPerry) June 6, 2020
Much Love From South Carolina 🐔#GoGamecocks⚫️#Ripshaad🕊#LLCHOP🕊 pic.twitter.com/7GypTYKlWI
June 2, 2020
would this be crazy? 🤔 @JordanB1505 pic.twitter.com/7BBslfXWxZ— ᴛ𝟿𝟶 (@TyrionI27) June 2, 2020
GAMECOCK CENTRAL CONTENT RECAP
- Edmond shifts to BUCK, hoping to make impact
- Wilson excited to recruit again at South Carolina
- Highlights Reaction: Checking out WR target Keon Coleman's game
- What tops the list of what Rod Wilson looks for in LBs? Love of the game
- Another Carolina Podcast: Players Back in town, Summer Schedule, Mailbag
- Edge rusher target George Wilson talks Gamecocks, top four
- Is he a TE or WR? Versatile Bell set to arrive in Columbia