{{ timeAgo('2020-06-08 05:40:07 -0500') }} football Edit

Recruiting roundup: Decision day for Raheim Sanders

Wes Mitchell • GamecockCentral
Football/Recruiting Insider
@WesMitchellGC
Miss something in the world of South Carolina recruiting this week? The recruiting roundup has you covered.

TARGET AND COMMIT NEWS AND NOTES

** Rockledge (Fla.) class of 2021 "athlete"/wide receiver Raheim Sanders has emerged as a major target for South Carlina and Sanders now has definitive commitment plans for Monday.

Sanders will go live on his Instagram (@raheimsanders13K) at 5:50 p.m. tonight and will then announce his commitment at 6.

Sanders has a top group of South Carolina, Arkansas, FSU, Missouri and Oklahoma.

Sanders could play any number of positions at the next level but is being targeted as a wide receiver by South Carolina.

** New running backs coach Des Kitchings offered Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County class of 2021 three-star running back Caleb McDowell a couple of weeks ago.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pounder was committed to N.C. State at the time but McDowell decommitted and re-opened his recruitment on Wednesday night.

** East Mississippi CC three-star JUCO CB Khyree Jackson has an impressive offer list and he's now cut that down to six schools: Florida, Oklahoma, Alabama, South Carolina, Oregon and Kentucky.

Jackson, who checks in at an impressive 6-foot-3, 195-pounds, has also set a commit date: he'll be announcing on July 11.

** South Carolina made the cut to 10 over the weekend for uber-athletic tight end prospect Michael Trigg. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound prospect lists Michigan State, Southern Cal, Auburn, North Carolina, LSU, Illinois, Ohio State, Kentucky and Penn State in his top group. Trigg, who visited South Carolina for a junior day earlier this year, is ranked the No. 9 tight end in the 2021 class.

** Take these guys off the board for now as Lehigh Acres (Fla.) four-star CB Omarion Cooper (FSU), Iowa Western three-star JUCO DT Isaiah Coe (Oklahoma), and Germantown (Md.) Northwest three-star WR Kaden Prather (West Virginia) committed to other programs in the last week.


