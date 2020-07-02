The Gamecocks' fire-balling right hander is officially starting his professional career.

According to MLB's Jim Callis Mlodzinski and the Pirates have agreed to terms that will bring the junior pitcher to Pittsburgh.

Also see: More insider notes on the baseball team

Mlodzinski was selected No. 31 overall by the Pirates and signed for $2.05 million, which is slightly less than the slot value of $2.3 million that goes along with the 31st overall pick.

Mlodzinski's three years at South Carolina feels largely incomplete since he only made 26 career appearances (14 starts) after his sophomore season was derailed three starts in because of injury and his junior year was cut short due to Coronavirus.

He finished his career going 5-7 with a 4.74 ERA and was 2-1 with a 2.84 ERA in four starts as a junior before COVID-19 ended things.

His biggest jump up draft boards came during his summer in the Cape Cod League where he went 2-0 with a 2.14 ERA and a 12.3 K/9 to just a 1.2 BB/9.

Also see: Insider notes on Derwin Burgess's commitment

The Gamecocks also had signee Luke Little sign a professional contract with the Chicago Cubs right at slot value for his pick (No. 117 overall) at $492,700.



Graham Lawson and TJ Shook from this year's team have also signed professional contracts for $20,000 and will begin their professional careers as well.