Returning Receivers Look To Take Next Step For Gamecocks

There is little doubt that the South Carolina WR Room was one of the thinnest groups during the 2021 season. Despite a breakout season from veteran Josh Vann and some serviceable work from Dakereon Joyner, many of the other wide receivers failed to step up outside of a few flashes here and there. Two receivers who flashed at times in 2021 were Rising Seniors Xavier Legette and Ahmarean Brown. Legette had 8 passes for 63 yards, including a big touchdown with 0:37 seconds remaining to lead the Gamecocks over Vanderbilt. Brown, hauled in 11 passes for 103 yards, but most of that came in a 4 catch 61-yard performance in the bowl game against North Carolina. There were some reasons that both receivers struggled with consistency in 2021, with Legette suffering an off-field injury in an unfortunate automobile accident and Brown taking a while to get up to speed after transferring from Georgia Tech. Despite the struggles, both players have been mentioned often as standouts throughout Winter and Spring drills and both seem ready to take a step forward in a WR room that looks much different with several transfer additions. The media got a chance to talk to both wideouts on Wednesday to hear how they're progressing.

Legette Looking To Get After It

When reflecting on last season, Legette admitted that his injury last year definitely got in his head through much of last season, but he's moving on from it. "I had to take a big step and just work hard...I had to overcome some adversity." Legette said about his resolve to overcome his past struggles. He also mentioned that his focus shifted to this year "right after the last game...I have two more years but I want to take a big step this year....so I just try to stay focused and I know what I need to do, so I want to do great." Legette has still been banged up a little this Spring, but he seemed resolved that he wasn't going to let it slow him down. "I ain't trying to take no breaks. I'm trying to stay on top of everything and do whatever for my team." One definite upgrade for Legette and all the receivers this year is the addition of former 5 star QB Spencer Rattler to lead the QB room. Legette said he and the other receivers have continued to progress "day by day" this offseason with the new weapons on offense.

Brown Looks To Prove He "Can Still Do it"