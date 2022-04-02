South Carolina lands transfer receiver, creates lethal pass-catching trio

Former Arkansas State receiver Corey Rucker has committed to the Gamecocks, announcing on Saturday his intention to transfer to South Carolina to join what is becoming one of the nation's hottest, fastest-rising programs.

After signing seven transfers this winter, head coach Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks have landed yet another standout transfer.

Rucker, who finished with the second-most receiving touchdowns in the Sun Belt last season (nine) and amassed 59 catches for 826 yards receiving, visited South Carolina last week, and he told Gamecock Scoop that the experience blew him away.

"On a scale of 1 to 10, 10 being really good, I'd give it a 300," Rucker said. "I enjoyed every second of it."

Rucker had initially planned to hold off on a decision of where he would transfer until April or May. But the feeling in Columbia was too strong, and he wanted to lock in his decision after finding a place that checked the most important boxes.

"A place where I could build relationships and find real, genuine people," Rucker said when asked of his No. 1 factor in deciding his new school. "Me and [receivers coach Justin Stepp] talk every day since the first day he reached out, and Coach Beamer also reached out and called me, and now seeing them in person hasn't done anything but amplify those feelings [of genuine connection]."

Rucker's commitment gives South Carolina a dynamic trio of pass-catching transfers.

The 6-foot, 205-pound Rucker will join another star transfer in South Carolina's receivers room in Antwane "Juice" Wells, who racked up 15 touchdowns and 1,250 yards on 83 receptions. That was the most receiving touchdowns and the third-most receiving yards and catches at the FCS level in 2021.

Rucker and Wells will be flanked by tight end Austin Stogner, who starred at Oklahoma alongside fellow Gamecocks transfer quarterback Spencer Rattler.

Beamer is showing a willingness to build out his roster through the transfer portal in the early stages of his tenure in Columbia, and it has been paying off thus far in regards to the standout talent he is bringing aboard.