Atlanta (Ga.) Hapeville Charter class of 2020 four-star wide receiver Rico Powers took his official visit to South Carolina over the weekend, effectively completing the final step of his recruiting process before he signs with the Gamecocks on Wednesday.

"It was about just getting a better relationship with my new teammates, just getting to know all of them closer, and being around them a lot more," Powers said. "Just getting a feel for them and taking notes from my teammates that are already there. They're cool. We got a long real quick by playing (NBA) 2K, we just bonded by playing the (video) game."