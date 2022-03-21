Rivals' Exclusive Interview With Top In-State Recruit





Kam Pringle, 6-foot-7, 305-pound offensive tackle, out of Woodland High in Dorchester is ranked as the No. 15 overall recruit and No. 2-ranked offensive tackle in the 2024 class as a four-star with a 6.0 rating. That places him as the No. 1-rated recruit in the state of South Carolina for the class. I recently caught up with Pringle, and you can read the details of that conversation here.



This past weekend, national recruiting analyst Adam Friedman also spoke with Pringle to get an update on his recruitment at the RIvals Camp Series in Charlotte. The interview included details on Pringle's interest in Georgia, South Carolina, Clemson, North Carolina, and Ohio State.