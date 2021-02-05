GamecockCentral - Rivals gives Beamer 'A' on first NSD

With a heavy focus on hitting the transfer portal and filling needs, Shane Beamer's first recruiting class at South Carolina won't turn heads in the rankings but the approach was considered necessary to try to re-stock the roster at several positions of need.

Rivals.com's Sam Spiegelman was impressed with Beamer's approach during the first two months on the job giving him an 'A' in this story that graded the new coaches on their first NSD.

Shane Beamer came into the South Carolina job on fire. He extended new offers to prospects across the South and reeled in New Orleans linebacker Kolbe Fields in January, then landed four-star JUCO linebacker Tavareon Scott and three-star Alabama defensive back LaDareyen Craig on National Signing Day.

The Gamecocks also held on to long-time in-state defensive line commit

TJ Sanders. Fields had a fantastic senior campaign and emerged as one of the best linebackers nationally this fall. Scott could be a key cog in Beamer's defensive rebuild in Columbia.

South Carolina added seven transfers to their roster this offseason.

