After a hard week that saw a lot of bad news in sports, Sunday night there was a glimmer of good.

Justin Row officially announced after two months of treatment his cancer is in remission.

Row, who played baseball at South Carolina and professionally, was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma in December and began treatment in mid-January and posted his good news on his Instagram Sunday night.

"On December 19th, 2019, I was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma while living my best life playing baseball in Australia. 9,000 miles away from my home, family and not knowing what do to, my family began the process of getting me home and getting me better," he wrote. "I am happy to say after 3 months of chemo I am in remission! I still have a couple more treatments to make sure it doesn’t come back but I want to say thank you. I am so grateful to every single person who has supported me along the way, I couldn’t have done it without you."

Row's treatments started in January and went every other week as he battled, and eventually beat, cancer.

The former Gamecock played two years at South Carolina, helping lead the Gamecocks to a Super Regional as a senior before spending one year as a student assistant coach and coach in the Cape Cod League.



He played part of a season in Australia before returning home to California, where he began treatment.