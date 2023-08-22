COLUMBIA, S.C. – Today, in partnership with corporate partners Ariat and Harrison’s, South Carolina Athletics is excited to announce that Finnish DJ and producer Darude is set to perform in Gamecock Village Presented by Farm Bureau Insurance prior to the Gamecocks’ home football game versus Kentucky on November 18. The collaboration bringing this event to Gamecock fans is supported by LEARFIELD’s Gamecock Sports Properties, the athletic department’s multimedia rights and corporate sponsorships partner.

This will mark Darude’s first performance as part of a Gamecock football game since his global hit “Sandstorm” became synonymous with Gamecock Athletics.

“Sandstorm has been a staple for Gamecock Athletics for more than a decade,” said Ray Tanner, South Carolina athletics director. “We are excited to welcome Darude to Columbia and we thank Ariat and Harrison’s for making this event possible.”

Darude will perform a one-hour set in Gamecock Village and then serve as the game’s celebrity starter, leading the GAME-COCKS chant prior to Cocky’s 2001 entrance.

“Ariat and Harrison’s are excited to be integrally involved in bringing Darude to Carolina. Sandstorm has soundtracked huge moments in the University of South Carolina’s athletic history, so the upcoming union is set to be a truly special event.” said the Southeastern regional manager of Ariat, Ricky Werner.

“We are thrilled to work with corporate partners Ariat and Harrison’s, to bring this unique experience to Gamecock Football fans,” said Nick Kistler, Gamecock Sports Properties general manager. “Sandstorm is synonymous with Gamecock Athletics in the college sports world, so we couldn’t be more excited to bring Darude all the way from Finland to Gamecock Village and Williams-Brice Stadium!”

More information including a timeline for the event will be released once a game time is finalized. Tickets for the November 18 game against Kentucky and home games this season are available for purchase here.