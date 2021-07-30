Satterfield: Gamecocks not 'dinking and dunking' in pass game

Satterfield, who spent the spring installing his pro style offensive system, is here to say that while people might think pro style offenses don’t push the ball downfield, that won’t be South Carolina this year.

In a college football world dominated by primarily spread and air raid offenses, there can be a few common misconceptions about pro style offenses.

“I’m not dinking and dunking. I’m not doing that. We’re pro style. We’re not West Coast. West Coast offense is predicated on five to eight yard routes, catching and running and getting completions,” Satterfield said. “We have to find a way to throw the ball beyond 12 yards. You talked about getting people to back up off of you, you have to push the ball down the field.”

The Gamecocks last year struggled in explosive plays in the passing game, ending the year with 78 pass plays of 10 yards or better, second-worst in the league and were 11th in the SEC in pass plays of 20 yards and 30 yards.

South Carolina went 10-for-34 on throws over 20 yards last year and averaged 10.2 yards per attempt with no touchdowns and two picks. Luke Doty went 2-for-8 for 60 yards on deep passes.

Satterfield is hoping to change that this year, and it’s been an emphasis this summer for players, when doing their player-run practices, to work on developing long-ball chemistry.

“It can’t just be 30 plays of five-yard passes and quick game. We had a huge emphasis this summer with the PRPs in pushing the ball. When they do player-run 7-on-7 it’s not quick game. We’re making them throw the ball down the field. That’s something I’m committed to, our staff’s committed. I think our receivers are fired up about it, our staff is fired up about it.”

What Satterfield is hoping for is a lot of two tight end sets creating one-on-one matchups with the receivers and, paired with a strong run game that keeps a defense honest.

“It forces the defense to have to add a hat in the box, which puts you in one-on-ones on the outside. Then you just have to have the courage as a play caller and as an offense to throw the ball down the field,” “If they don’t put an extra hat down there then you have to be capable and physical enough to hand the ball off and run for four yards and do it again and do it again until you break one.”

Satterfield talked in his post media golf outing availabilities about having the “courage” to throw the ball down the field, something he wants to be stubborn in doing this year at South Carolina.

“You just do it. You have to commit to it and do it,” he said. “We’re committed to it.”