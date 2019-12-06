The Gamecocks will say goodbye to a handful of seniors who were productive over the course of their careers that includes multi-year starters and a few potential NFL Draft picks.

TJ Brunson on his USC career ending: “I think the first thing I did was look around at everybody and the scenery and take it all in for the last time. I was flooded with emotions. For the most part I’m proud of being able to be with these guys for so long, go out every weekend and go out and compete. I’m going to miss that part for sure. There was a lot of emotions and everything.”

Also see: What we learned from Wednesday's win

Rico Dowdle: “Just bittersweet. It’s not how I wanted to end it or how I wanted the season to go. it’s bittersweet and a tough season but I’m thankful for everything for the opportunity to come here and play, all the people I’ve met the last four years. I’m just blessed.”

Tavien Feaster on his final USC game: “It’s been a blessing to play college football. It’s the last game of my college career. I’m very thankful for the program and the trials and tribulations it’s brought me. I’m forever grateful.”

Javon Kinlaw

On finishing his career at USC: “It’s been a journey man, just coming from the bottom of the bottom and slowly working my way up. I’m really proud of myself and all the things I accomplished. Being at this university I’ve become a man with all the coaches around me and helping me with things that don’t even have to do with football and life in general. I owe this university everything. Everything that’s coming to me is because of this university. I couldn’t do it without everybody that’s been involved so far. Being here, I even got a child out of it. That’s the best thing in the world to me. I love this university.”

Also see: Behind the scenes of the Gamecocks' trip to UMass

On if it's hit him he's played his last game at USC: “It still really hasn’t hit me yet that I really played my last game. It’s crazy, man. It’s crazy. It’s been a heck of a journey, man coming from Goose Creek to here to where I’m at; it’s crazy knowing everything I’ve been through. I’m telling you, it’s crazy. That’s all I can really say about it.”

Donell Stanley

On if it's hit him he's played his last game at USC: “It really has. From the start of pregame and seeing all the fans, there’s always going to be a part of the university of south Carolina with me. I know wherever I go, I’m still welcomed back here. As far as playing, yeah. It hurts to end this way.”

Also see: Big 2021 lineman excited about USC offer

On what this university means to him: “Playing here has been great. It taught me how to be a man in situations. Yeah this sucks and the wins and losses come, but walking down Carolina Walk I had one of my friends Karen Allen (here). She has autism and I went to high school with her. She supported me then and she’s a big Clemson fan. Seeing her having my 72 jersey, it really meant something to me today. I love her to death. That tells you that the game of football is a game. We’re so much more than just football players. There’s a lot that goes with it. Wherever football takes me is good but just know I’m never changing who Donell Stanley is.”

[LIMITED TIME OFFER: New subscribers get up to 50% off first year! All with in-depth coverage of your Gamecocks!]