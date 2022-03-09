Several Gamecock Targets Make The First Rivals 250 For 2024
The first Rivals 250 for the 2024 Class was released on Tuesday and there are several names that Gamecock fans should be familiar with in the initial ranking. GamecockScoop Staff Writer Zack Carpenter has already written in-depth pieces on #4 QB Jadyn Davis, #166 CB Braydon Lee, #152 SDE Jacob Smith and #210 SDE Jerod Smith (later this week) so I won't repeat those here, but there are still several other names that South Carolina's Football Staff is targeting in the 2024 class.
#15 Kam Pringle, OT, Dorchester, SC
The 6'7", 305 lb OT out of Dorchester's Woodland High School is a force to be reckoned with. It's no surprise that Kam Pringle was ranked as the #15 overall player in the first Rivals 250 for the 2024 class. In recent years, South Carolina and Clemson have not had too many in-state recruiting battles, but so far this one is shaping up to be a hearty competition between the two schools. He recently visited South Carolina for their Junior Day on January 14th, and he's got an upcoming visit at Clemson in about a week. He's already visited South Carolina at least four times, so the interest between Pringle and the school seems mutual. The Gamecocks have made it clear that Pringle is one of their very top targets for the 2024 class, and are sitting in a good position right now.
#31 Jerrick Gibson, RB, Bradenton, FL
Jerrick Gibson committed early in the process to Florida before decommitting and reopening his recruitment a few weeks ago. The thing that stands out about Gibson's game, is just how much faster he looks than everyone else on the field, especially in tight space. The 5'11", 190 lb RB has good size, and is very shifty, making him nearly impossible to tackle one on one. He recently moved to IMG Academy, where he plans to play his Junior season against some of the best athletes in the country. He currently has offers from basically every major school in the South: South Carolina, UCF, Florida, Texas, Arkansas, Georgia Tech, and more, but the early returns sound like South Carolina has a good of a shot as anyone right now, though Florida still has a chance to get him back in the fold. Coach Hardesty and the Gamecocks would like to get Gibson on campus soon.
#61 Jayden Bradford, QB, Bradenton, FL
Fellow IMG transfer, QB Jayden Bradford, comes in at the #61 overall spot in the initial Rivals 250. Bradford played his first two seasons at Chapin High School in the Upstate of South Carolina but wants to elevate his game by competing against the high-level competition that IMG offers. Despite the move, the Gamecocks are in a really good position for the 6'1", 175 lb 4-Star. Bradford also recently visited for the Gamecocks' Junior Day, and he hopes to get to visit Columbia again during his spring break. He also had the opportunity to take in several home games during the 2021 season. There are several schools that will be a factor in this one including Georgia, which he plans to visit in the spring, but the Bulldogs haven't officially offered yet. He also has offers from NC State, Penn State, Virginia Tech, and several more D-1 schools