Several Gamecock Targets Make The First Rivals 250 For 2024

#15 Kam Pringle, OT, Dorchester, SC

The 6'7", 305 lb OT out of Dorchester's Woodland High School is a force to be reckoned with. It's no surprise that Kam Pringle was ranked as the #15 overall player in the first Rivals 250 for the 2024 class. In recent years, South Carolina and Clemson have not had too many in-state recruiting battles, but so far this one is shaping up to be a hearty competition between the two schools. He recently visited South Carolina for their Junior Day on January 14th, and he's got an upcoming visit at Clemson in about a week. He's already visited South Carolina at least four times, so the interest between Pringle and the school seems mutual. The Gamecocks have made it clear that Pringle is one of their very top targets for the 2024 class, and are sitting in a good position right now.

#31 Jerrick Gibson, RB, Bradenton, FL

Jerrick Gibson committed early in the process to Florida before decommitting and reopening his recruitment a few weeks ago. The thing that stands out about Gibson's game, is just how much faster he looks than everyone else on the field, especially in tight space. The 5'11", 190 lb RB has good size, and is very shifty, making him nearly impossible to tackle one on one. He recently moved to IMG Academy, where he plans to play his Junior season against some of the best athletes in the country. He currently has offers from basically every major school in the South: South Carolina, UCF, Florida, Texas, Arkansas, Georgia Tech, and more, but the early returns sound like South Carolina has a good of a shot as anyone right now, though Florida still has a chance to get him back in the fold. Coach Hardesty and the Gamecocks would like to get Gibson on campus soon.

#61 Jayden Bradford, QB, Bradenton, FL