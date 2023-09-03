Injuries took a huge toll on South Carolina football in its 31-17 loss to North Carolina in Charlotte. Last season's leading tackler Nick Emmanwori went down on the first drive of the game and only briefly returned. Starting right tackle Cason Henry went down on the first offensive series of the game and did not return to the field, and linebacker Mo Kaba appeared to get rolled up while covering South Carolina's first kick-off of the night and missed action.

Wide receivers Antwane Wells Jr. and Ahmarean Brown were both ruled out for the evening early in the third quarter, severely hurting the depth on the outside. On his Sunday night teleconference, Shane Beamer updated the status of his injured players.

"We're beat up to say the least," Beamer said. "Guys that didin't finish the game last night were Nick Emmanwori, I would say he is questionable this week. Juice Wells, I would say is questionable this week. Cason Henry will be out this week, and is probably going to be out for awhile. And Mo Kaba will be out for awhile."

Beamer said that Brown is "probable" to play next week, and also commented on the status of true freshman offensive lineman Markee Anderson, who was listed on the depth chart but did not make the trip.

"Markee had a little bit of a setback late in the week," Beamer said. "He was going to travel and was going to be the backup, but had a little bit of an injury in practice. I'd say Markee is questionable for this week."

