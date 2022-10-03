- Despite the two interceptions, PFF recognized how well Spencer Rattler played and gave him the highest rating of any starter.

- For the second week in a row, Jaheim Bell was given far fewer snaps than the starting tight ends.

- Cason Henry received significant snaps at RT and was subbed in to play with the starting OL for a series in the 3rd quarter. He is one to watch for potentially collecting more playing time as the year progresses.

- Zacch Pickens and Bam Martin-Scott received the highest rating of any defenders, which reflects what was said in the Players of the Game column.



