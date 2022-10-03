Snap Count and PFF Ratings vs SC State
NOTES:
- Despite the two interceptions, PFF recognized how well Spencer Rattler played and gave him the highest rating of any starter.
- For the second week in a row, Jaheim Bell was given far fewer snaps than the starting tight ends.
- Cason Henry received significant snaps at RT and was subbed in to play with the starting OL for a series in the 3rd quarter. He is one to watch for potentially collecting more playing time as the year progresses.
- Zacch Pickens and Bam Martin-Scott received the highest rating of any defenders, which reflects what was said in the Players of the Game column.
|NAME
|POSITION
|SNAP COUNT
|PFF RATINGS
|
Spencer Rattler
|
QB - Starter
|
50
|
84.8
|
Luke Doty
|
QB
|
14
|
73.2
|
Marshawn Lloyd
|
RB - Starter
|
32
|
70.4
|
Christian Beal-Smith
|
RB
|
17
|
63.2
|
Juju McDowell
|
RB
|
14
|
66.1
|
Dante Miller
|
RB
|
3
|
81.0
|
Jalen Brooks
|
WR - Starter
|
32
|
64.8
|
Xavier Leggette
|
WR - Starter
|
22
|
48.7
|
Antwane Wells
|
WR
|
32
|
67.6
|
Josh Vann
|
WR
|
26
|
54.5
|
Ahmarean Brown
|
WR
|
22
|
57.2
|
Dakereon Joyner
|
WR
|
12
|
58.3
|
Payton Mangrum
|
WR
|
6
|
60.4
|
Corey Rucker
|
WR
|
4
|
59.9
|
Austin Stogner
|
TE
|
46 - Starter
|
68.4
|
Nate Adkins
|
TE
|
31 - Starter
|
60.4
|
Jaheim Bell
|
TE
|
14
|
83.3
|
Jesse Sanders
|
TE
|
2
|
55.6
|
Traevon Kenion
|
TE
|
2
|
60
|
Jakai Moore
|
LT - Starter
|
34
|
74.6
|
Vershon Lee
|
LG - Starter
|
41
|
66.6
|
Eric Douglas
|
C - Starter
|
57
|
73.1
|
JoVaughn Gwyn
|
RG - Starter
|
57
|
52.1
|
Tyshawn Wannamaker
|
RT - Starter
|
41
|
56.0
|
Jaylen Nichols
|
LT
|
31
|
63.6
|
Trai Jones
|
LG
|
24
|
77.3
|
Cason Henry
|
RT
|
23
|
68.6
|
Wyatt Campbell
|
RG
|
10
|
94.4
|
Hank Manos
|
C
|
8
|
66.4
|
JonDarius Morgan
|
OL
|
1
|
60.0
|NAME
|POSITION
|SNAP COUNT
|PFF RATINGS
|
Jordan Burch
|
DE - Starter
|
37
|
57.2
|
Gilber Edmund
|
DE - Starter
|
38
|
71.9
|
Bryan Thomas
|
DE
|
27
|
56.2
|
Tyreek Johnson
|
DE
|
23
|
64.1
|
Zacch Pickens
|
DT - Starter
|
40
|
88.1
|
Tonka Hemingway
|
DT - Starter
|
27
|
65.5
|
MJ Webb
|
DT
|
19
|
63.0
|
TJ Sanders
|
DT
|
18
|
55.2
|
Nick Barrett
|
DT
|
17
|
78.8
|
Sherrod Greene
|
MLB - Starter
|
29
|
71.3
|
Brad Johnson
|
WLB - Starter
|
34
|
58.3
|
Stone Blanton
|
LB
|
21
|
66.2
|
Debo Williams
|
LB
|
17
|
69.1
|
Bam Martin-Scott
|
LB
|
13
|
90.7
|
Donovan Westmoreland
|
LB
|
4
|
63.5
|
Darryle Ware
|
LB
|
3
|
63.7
|
Andrew Colasurdo
|
LB
|
1
|
51.7
|
Cam Smith
|
BCB
|
43
|
62.7
|
Marcellas Dial
|
FCB
|
47
|
55.6
|
Kajuan Banks
|
CB
|
18
|
30.3
|
Isaiah Norris
|
CB
|
6
|
62.2
|
DQ Smith
|
NICKEL - Starter
|
52
|
68.6
|
Nick Emmanwori
|
SS - Starter
|
34
|
66.1
|
Devonni Reed
|
FS - Starter
|
30
|
69.6
|
RJ Roderick
|
S
|
37
|
52.2
|
O’Donnell Fortune
|
DB
|
8
|
65.6
|
King Ford
|
DB
|
9
|
62.6
|
Peyton Williams
|
DB
|
3
|
61.6
|
Joey Hunter
|
DB
|
3
|
61.7
|
Joseph Byrnes
|
DB
|
3
|
62.1
|
Landon Grier
|
DB
|
3
|
60.4
|
BJ Gibson
|
DB
|
3
|
60.6
|
Tyrese Ross
|
DB
|
3
|
60.7