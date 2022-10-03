News More News
Snap Count and PFF Ratings vs SC State

NOTES:

- Despite the two interceptions, PFF recognized how well Spencer Rattler played and gave him the highest rating of any starter.

- For the second week in a row, Jaheim Bell was given far fewer snaps than the starting tight ends.

- Cason Henry received significant snaps at RT and was subbed in to play with the starting OL for a series in the 3rd quarter. He is one to watch for potentially collecting more playing time as the year progresses.

- Zacch Pickens and Bam Martin-Scott received the highest rating of any defenders, which reflects what was said in the Players of the Game column.


OFFENSE
NAME POSITION SNAP COUNT PFF RATINGS Column 5

Spencer Rattler

QB - Starter

50

84.8

Luke Doty

QB

14

73.2

Marshawn Lloyd

RB - Starter

32

70.4

Christian Beal-Smith

RB

17

63.2

Juju McDowell

RB

14

66.1

Dante Miller

RB

3

81.0

Jalen Brooks

WR - Starter

32

64.8

Xavier Leggette

WR - Starter

22

48.7

Antwane Wells

WR

32

67.6

Josh Vann

WR

26

54.5

Ahmarean Brown

WR

22

57.2

Dakereon Joyner

WR

12

58.3

Payton Mangrum

WR

6

60.4

Corey Rucker

WR

4

59.9

Austin Stogner

TE

46 - Starter

68.4

Nate Adkins

TE

31 - Starter

60.4

Jaheim Bell

TE

14

83.3

Jesse Sanders

TE

2

55.6

Traevon Kenion

TE

2

60

Jakai Moore

LT - Starter

34

74.6

Vershon Lee

LG - Starter

41

66.6

Eric Douglas

C - Starter

57

73.1

JoVaughn Gwyn

RG - Starter

57

52.1

Tyshawn Wannamaker

RT - Starter

41

56.0

Jaylen Nichols

LT

31

63.6

Trai Jones

LG

24

77.3

Cason Henry

RT

23

68.6

Wyatt Campbell

RG

10

94.4

Hank Manos

C

8

66.4

JonDarius Morgan

OL

1

60.0
DEFENSE
NAME POSITION SNAP COUNT PFF RATINGS

Jordan Burch

DE - Starter

37

57.2

Gilber Edmund

DE - Starter

38

71.9

Bryan Thomas

DE

27

56.2

Tyreek Johnson

DE

23

64.1

Zacch Pickens

DT - Starter

40

88.1

Tonka Hemingway

DT - Starter

27

65.5

MJ Webb

DT

19

63.0

TJ Sanders

DT

18

55.2

Nick Barrett

DT

17

78.8

Sherrod Greene

MLB - Starter

29

71.3

Brad Johnson

WLB - Starter

34

58.3

Stone Blanton

LB

21

66.2

Debo Williams

LB

17

69.1

Bam Martin-Scott

LB

13

90.7

Donovan Westmoreland

LB

4

63.5

Darryle Ware

LB

3

63.7

Andrew Colasurdo

LB

1

51.7

Cam Smith

BCB

43

62.7

Marcellas Dial

FCB

47

55.6

Kajuan Banks

CB

18

30.3

Isaiah Norris

CB

6

62.2

DQ Smith

NICKEL - Starter

52

68.6

Nick Emmanwori

SS - Starter

34

66.1

Devonni Reed

FS - Starter

30

69.6

RJ Roderick

S

37

52.2

O’Donnell Fortune

DB

8

65.6

King Ford

DB

9

62.6

Peyton Williams

DB

3

61.6

Joey Hunter

DB

3

61.7

Joseph Byrnes

DB

3

62.1

Landon Grier

DB

3

60.4

BJ Gibson

DB

3

60.6

Tyrese Ross

DB

3

60.7
