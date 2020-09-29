While the South Carolina football team doesn't release an updated depth chart each week, Gamecock Central will do its best to update our own projected depth chart based on the Gamecocks' injury news, playing time trends in the most recent game, public information from Tuesday press conferences, and behind-the-scenes info we've gathered.

Below is Gamecock Central's projected depth chart for the South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Florida.

OFFENSE

QUARTERBACK

15 Collin Hill - RsSr.

3 Ryan Hilinski - So.

4 Luke Doty - Fr.

NOTES: No changes to the QB depth chart this week.

RUNNING BACK

20 Kevin Harris - Fr.

OR

11 ZaQuandre White - RsJr.

OR

14 Deshaun Fenwick - RsJr.

NOTES: We'll leave the OR designation that South Carolina used in its depth chart last week and add ZaQuandre White to the depth chart as well. All three played similar snaps last week with Harris getting the start.

WIDE RECEIVER

13 Shi Smith - So.

4 Luke Doty - Fr.

WIDE RECEIVER

17 Xavier Legette - So.

84 Rico Powers - Fr.

WIDE RECEIVER

7 Dakereon Joyner - RsSo.

6 Josh Vann - Jr.

89 Ger-Cari Caldwell - Fr.

NOTES: The three true freshmen were listed as the backups on last week's depth chart, but it's Josh Vann who was the first reserve receiver to go in. Rico Powers also got a few snaps and Luke Doty is expected to play this week.

LEFT TACKLE

79 Dylan Wonnum - Jr.

75 Jazston Turnetine - Jr.

LEFT GUARD

50 Sadarius Hutcherson - RsSr.

76 Jordan Rhodes - RsJr.

CENTER

71 Eric Douglas - RsJr.

74 Vinny Murphy - RsFr.

RIGHT GUARD

54 Jovaughn Gwyn - RsFr.

68 Wyatt Campbell - RsSo.

RIGHT TACKLE

55 Jakai Moore - RsFr.

52 Jaylen Nichols - So.

OR

77 Vershon Lee - Fr.

NOTES: The Gamecocks continue to work through their right tackle position but redshirt freshman Jakai Moore is still working with the ones in practice so far this week.

TIGHT END

9 Nick Muse - Sr.

82 KeShawn Toney - RsFr.

TIGHT END

80 Keveon Mullins - RsFr.

88 Will Register - RsJr.

NOTES: No changes to the tight end depth chart.

FULLBACK

46 Adam Prentice - RsSr.

48 Sean McGonigal Jr. - RsJr.

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE END

15 Aaron Sterling - Jr.

91 Tonka Hemingway - Fr.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

5 Keir Thomas - Sr.

6 Zacch Pickens - So.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

99 Jabari Ellis - RsSr.

90 Rick Sandidge - Jr.

BUCK

52 J.J. Enagbare - Jr.

3 Jordan Burch - Fr.

NOTES: No changes to the DL depth chart.

MIKE LINEBACKER

53 Ernest Jones - So.

45 Spencer Eason-Riddle - RsSr.

WILL LINEBACKER

30 Damani Staley - Sr.

32 Mohamed Kaba - Fr.

(OUT - 44 Sherrod Greene - USUAL STARTER - 4-6 wks with hip injury)

SAM LINEBACKER

19 Brad Johnson - RsJr.

45 Spencer Eason-Riddle - RsSr.

NOTES: With the news that Sherrod Greene is out 4-6 weeks, the Gamecocks' LB depth gets tested right off the bat. With Damani Staley sliding into the starting role, it also affects the MIKE where Staley was also the backup. Spencer Eason-Riddle likely becomes the backup at the MIKE too.

SAFETY

10 R.J. Roderick - Jr.

21 Shilo Sanders - RsFr. (Starter in nickel package)

SAFETY

7 Jammie Robinson - So.

4 Jaylin Dickerson - RsJr.

CORNERBACK

1 Jaycee Horn - Jr.

22 John Dixon - So.

CORNERBACK

24 Israel Mukuamu - So. (DAY-TO-DAY with groin injury)

9 Cam Smith - RsFr.

OR

22 John Dixon - So.

NICKEL

7 Jammie Robinson - So.

1 Jaycee Horn - Jr.

DIME

40 Jahmar Brown - So. (DAY-TO-DAY with knee injury)

10 R.J. Roderick - Jr.

NOTES: Izzy Mukuamu is day-to-day and Cam Smith or John Dixon will likely get the start if he can't go. Shilo Sanders slid in at safety Saturday as the fifth DB when Jammie Robinson played nickelback but Jaylin Dickerson also got some reps.

SPECIAL TEAMS

PLACE KICKER

43 Parker White - Jr.

98 Mitch Jeter - Fr.

PUNTER

39 Kai Kroeger - Fr.

36 Christian Kingsley - Sr.

DEEP SNAPPER

59 Matthew Bailey - RsFr.

9 Nick Muse - Sr.

HOLDER

39 Kai Kroeger - Fr.

36 Christian Kingsley - Sr.

PUNT RETURNER

7 Jammie Robinson - So.

1 Jaycee Horn - Jr.

KICKOFF RETURNER

13 Shi Smith - Sr.

17 Xavier Legette - So.

NOTES: No changes to the special teams depth chart.