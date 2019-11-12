While the South Carolina football team doesn't release an updated depth chart each week, Gamecock Central will do its best to update our own projected depth chart based on the Gamecocks' injury news, playing time trends in the most recent game, public information from Tuesday press conferences, and behind-the-scenes info we've gathered.

Below is Gamecock Central's projected depth chart for the South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Texas A&M.

*****

SUBSCRIBER LINK: The inside scoop on the future of South Carolina football

Not a subscriber? Get 50% off your first year!

*****

OFFENSE

QUARTERBACK

3 Ryan Hilinski - Fr.

7 Dakereon Joyner - RsFr.

81 Jay Urich - RsSo.

(OUT FOR THE SEASON - 19 Jake Bentley - Sr. - Foot)

NOTES: No changes to the QB depth chart this week.

RUNNING BACK

5 Rico Dowdle - Sr.

4 Tavien Feaster - Sr. (QUESTIONABLE - groin)

34 Mon Denson - RsSr.

14 Deshaun Fenwick - RsFr.

20 Kevin Harris - Fr.

25 A.J. Turner - RsSr. (QUESTIONABLE - hamstring)

NOTES: It seems like that Tavien Feaster is out for the second straight week, based on Will Muschamp's comments on Tuesday.

WIDE RECEIVER (outside)

89 Bryan Edwards - Sr.

18 OrTre Smith - RsSo.

81 Jay Urich - RsSO.

WIDE RECEIVER (outside)

17 Xavier Legette - Fr.

83 Chavis Dawkins - Sr.

86 Chad Terrell - RsSo.

WIDE RECEIVER (slot)

13 Shi Smith - Jr.

7 Dakereon Joyner - RsFr.

35 Trey Adkins - RsFr.

(6 Josh Vann - So. - OUT FOR THE SEASON - broken hand)

NOTES: South Carolina expects to have Bryan Edwards and Shi Smith available this week after Edwards was banged up against App State and Smith missed the last two games with a hamstring injury. We've added Dakereon Joyner back to the WR depth chart after he played quite a bit in the slot this past week. Also added walk-on Trey Adkins to the depth chart in the slot and Chad Terrell as one of the outside receivers.

LEFT TACKLE

50 Sadarius Hutcherson - RsJr.

71 Eric Douglas - RsSo.

LEFT GUARD

76 Jordan Rhodes - RsSo.

54 Jovaughn Gwyn - RsFr.

CENTER

72 Donell Stanley - RsSr.

31 Chandler Farrell - RsJr.

70 Hank Manos - RsFr.

RIGHT GUARD

54 Jovaughn Gwyn - RsFr.

71 Eric Douglas - RsSo.

RIGHT TACKLE

79 Dylan Wonnum - So.

55 Jakai Moore - Fr.

(52 Jaylen Nichols - Fr - OUT)

NOTES: South Carolina gets back reserve interior lineman Hank Manos this week, but the depth chart otherwise stays the same.

TIGHT END

84 Kyle Markway - RsJr.

12 Trae Kenion - Fr.

(Nick Muse - Fr. - OUT FOR SEASON - knee)

TIGHT END

31 Chandler Farrell - RsJr.

82 KeShawn Toney - Fr.

NOTES: No changes to the tight end depth chart.

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE END

15 Aaron Sterling - Jr.

52 Kingsley Enagbare - So.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

3 Javon Kinlaw - Sr.

90 Rick Sandidge - So.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

95 Kobe Smith - Sr.

5 Keir Thomas - Sr.

OR

26 Zacch Pickens - Fr.

BUCK

8 D.J. Wonnum - Sr.

35 Daniel Fennell - RsSr.

19 Brad Johnson - Jr.

NOTES: Keir Thomas returned to action this past week and played 11 snaps.

MIKE LINEBACKER

53 Ernest Jones - So.

42 Rosendo Louis Jr. - So.

WILL LINEBACKER

6 T.J. Brunson - Sr.

44 Sherrod Greene - Jr.

30 Damani Staley - Jr.

SAM LINEBACKER

44 Sherrod Greene - Jr.

40 Jahmar Brown - Fr.

NOTES: No changes to the linebacker depth chart.

SAFETY

10 R.J. Roderick - So.

7 Jammie Robinson - Fr.

24 Israel Mukuamu - So.

SAFETY

29 J.T. Ibe - RsSr.

7 Jammie Robinson - Fr.

CORNERBACK

1 Jaycee Horn - So.

22 John Dixon - Fr.

CORNERBACK

24 Israel Mukuamu - So.

9 Cam Smith - Fr.

NICKEL

7 Jammie Robinson - Fr.

10 R.J. Roderick - So.

NOTES: No changes on the defensive back depth chart.

SPECIAL TEAMS

PLACE KICKER

43 Parker White - Jr.

48 Will Tommie - Sr.

PUNTER

20 Joseph Charlton - Sr.

85 Michael Almond - Sr.

DEEP SNAPPER

39 Matt Oliveira - Sr.

69 Matthew Bailey - Fr.

HOLDER

20 Joseph Charlton - Sr.

PUNT RETURNER

89 Bryan Edwards - Sr.

13 Shi Smith - Jr.

KICKOFF RETURNER

13 Shi Smith - Jr.

17 Xavier Legette - Fr.