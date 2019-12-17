Jackson replaces Jeff Dillman, who was Muschamp's strength and conditioning coach for all four seasons in Columbia and three of his four seasons at Florida.

Jackson spent the last eight seasons at Ole Miss where he held the same title under head coaches Hugh Freeze and Matt Luke.

Jackson's contract is expected to be approved during a university Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday afternoon.

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp is expected to name Paul Jackson his Director of Football Strength and Conditioning, Gamecock Central has learned.

Jackson joined the Ole Miss staff after spending 2011 at Southern Miss, where he oversaw the strength and conditioning for the entire USM athletics department with direct responsibility over football.



Jackson arrived in Hattiesburg after serving in 2010 as the Director of Athletic Conditioning for Football at Miami (Ohio).

More on Jackson from his official Ole Miss bio:

From 2007-10, Jackson served as an assistant strength coach at LSU, working directly with the Tigers football and volleyball teams. While working for the Tigers, Jackson worked under and was mentored by strength and conditioning legend Tommy Moffitt.

A native of White Plains, New York, Jackson got his start in the business as a Professional Intern Strength Coach with the NFL’s New York Giants. He also spent time as a Performance Enhancement Specialist at the Parisi Speed School in Garwood, New Jersey, where the focus is sport-specific speed and agility training as well as combine prep.

He is a Certified Strength & Conditioning Specialist (CSCS) through the National Strength & Conditioning Association.

During his college days at Montclair State (N.J.), Jackson lettered in football, spending time at both fullback and linebacker. He earned a B.S. in physical education in 2006 and later received an M.S. in kinesiology from LSU in 2009.

He is married to the former Kristina Hull, who played softball at Georgia Tech and has been a Winter Olympic hopeful in the skeleton. The couple met when they were both on the strength and conditioning staff at LSU.