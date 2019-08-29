@GamecockCentral

South Carolina football is back.

That means touchdowns and tailgates, but it also means exceptional videos from Justin King and his talented team of video creators including the always fan-favorite uniform reveals.

The Gamecocks unveiled their uniform combination Thursday in anticipation of Saturday's season opener and South Carolina will wear all white - helmets, jerseys and pants - affectionately known as the "Stormtrooper" look against North Carolina Saturday.

South Carolina last donned the combination last season at Clemson.

With less than two days until kickoff, football is officially in the air. In the meantime, you can check out the latest video below...