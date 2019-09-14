@GamecockCentral

** These two SEC opponents have not met since the 2010 season, a Carolina 35-21 win in Columbia. The teams are not scheduled to meet again until the 2024 campaign, with that contest slated for Tuscaloosa, a venue the Gamecocks have not seen since the 2009 season.

** South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp is winless in two tries as a head coach against Alabama, with both losses coming while he was the head coach at Florida. The Tide posted a 38-10 win over the Gators in Gainesville in 2011, then rolled to a 42-21 win in Tuscaloosa in 2014.

** Alabama head coach Nick Saban owns a 3-1 mark when facing the Gamecocks. He was 2-0 against South Carolina as the head coach at LSU, winning by a 38-14 score in Baton Rouge in 2002 and by a 33-7 margin in Columbia in 2003, then winning in Tuscaloosa as the Alabama head coach in 2009 by a 20-6 margin before the Gamecocks got the best of him in Columbia the following season by a 35-21 score.

** Stephen Garcia threw three touchdown passes, two to Alshon Jeffrey, and Marcus Lattimore scored three times as 19th-ranked South Carolina stunned No. 1 Alabama 35-21. Never before had the Gamecocks beaten a team ranked No. 1 - at least not in football. The defending national champions had won 19-straight games since losing the Sugar Bowl to Utah after the 2008 season.

South Carolina shredded the country's top-rated scoring defense, putting up the most points on Alabama since a 41-34 loss to LSU in 2007. The Gamecocks scored four touchdowns when they got inside the Bama 20 - double what the Crimson Tide had allowed coming in. Garcia was a tidy 17-of-20 for 201 yards and the one interception. He also picked up a critical fourth-and-1 on the Gamecocks final scoring drive. Jeffery had seven receptions for 127 yards, including TD catches of 26 and 15 yards.

** The Gamecocks will be playing their first ranked opponent of the season when they take on No. 2 Alabama. Carolina will be looking to knock off a ranked opponent for the first time since a 24-21 win over No. 18 Tennessee on Oct. 29, 2016. Since that time, the Gamecocks have dropped 10-straight games to ranked opponents, including five contests in 2018.

** The Gamecocks scored on 11 of 13 possessions, including 10 touchdowns, in a 72-10 rout of Charleston Southern last Saturday afternoon in Columbia. The 72 points scored was the fifth-highest total in school history. The Gamecocks rolled up 775 yards, the most in program history and the fifth-highest in SEC history, including a school-record 493 rushing yards.

The Gamecocks averaged 11.2 yards per play, good for eighth all-time in SEC history. Carolina scored 21 points in the first quarter and had 44 by intermission, the most since putting up a school-record 56 in the first half against Troy in 2010. It was the Gamecocks' 31st win in their last 34 home games against non-conference opponents. The Gamecocks did not have a negative play, nor did they punt in the game, the first time that has happened since 2011 against The Citadel.

