SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

The Gamecocks will be down to rotational players when the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide come to Williams-Brice Saturday.

Will Muschamp announced on his call-in show Thursday both Randrecous Davis and Brad Johnson are likely out for this weekend's game against the Tide.

Davis has been out to start the year with an ankle injury and Muschamp said Thursday it'll likely be the open week, which is Oct. 5) before he's able to play again.

Johnson has been dealing with a groin injury that limited him all of preseason camp and into the year. He played sparingly the first two weeks of the season before the groin injury flared up again and he'll be out for at least this week.

Muschamp didn't mention if the injury will linger or not.

He also said Jake Bentley had surgery to repair the Lisfranc fracture in his foot and it'll be a five-month recovery period with three of those being months he can't put any weight on the foot.

Aaron Sterling was lmited last week in practice with some knee swelling but Muschamp said they've limited him in practice some, scaling back his reps, and he'll be ready to go this week.

Eric Douglas (ankle) is expected to play this week along with J.T. Ibe (pec), OrTre Smith (shoulder) and AJ Turner (thumb) who were all banged up to start the year but played last week.

Turner didn't play the majority of Saturday after dislocating his thumb but should be ready Saturday after a procedure to fix it Sunday.