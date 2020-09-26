GamecockCentral - South Carolina Football Gameday Guide: Gamecocks vs Tennessee

Today's Gameday Guide is presented by Market on Main ! Still looking for a place to watch the game? Check out their watch party on their 23-foot LED screen! Tickets are required to reserve your spot, but include a 3-course meal at no additional charge!

IT JUST MEANS MORE: The 2020 season marks South Carolina's 29th year in the Southeastern Conference. South Carolina and Arkansas joined the league prior to the 1992 campaign. The Gamecocks earned the SEC Eastern Division title in the 2010 season. The Gamecocks are 97-126-1 (.435) all-time in SEC regular-season play, but are 42-38 (.525) in conference action since the start of the 2010 season.

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY: The 2020 season marks the 10th anniversary of the 2010 squad that captured the SEC Eastern Division title and went on to appear in the SEC Championship game in Atlanta against eventual national champion Auburn. It's the Gamecocks’ only division title since joining the Southeastern Conference.

CAROLINA VS. TENNESSEE: This is the 39th gridiron meeting between the Gamecocks and Volunteers in a series that dates back to 1903. Tennessee leads the all-time series, 26-10-2, including a 17-3 advantage in Knoxville and a 9-7-2 mark in Columbia. The teams have met every year since Carolina joined the SEC for the 1992 season, with the Volunteers winning 19 of the 28 meetings as conference rivals. The Gamecocks defeated Tennessee just three times in a 105-year period from 1903-2007, but have won seven times in the last 12 contests from 2008-19, including three of the last four.

WHAT COULD HAVE BEEN: This contest was originally scheduled to be played on October 10, which would have been week 6 of the season for the Gamecocks. With the game now on September 26, it becomes the earliest game played between the two schools, matching the game that ended in a scoreless tie in 1942 and one day earlier than when the teams met in 2003, a 23-20 UT win in overtime. Those are the only two other games previously played between the two schools in the month of September.

IT FIGURES TO BE CLOSE: Prior to last season, the previous seven contests (2012-18) were decided by six points or less, and by a total of 23 points, with Carolina winning four games by 3, 3, 6 and 3 points and Tennessee winning three times by 2-, 3- and 3-point margins. Six of those seven games were decided by three points or less.

LET'S KEEP IT TO 60 MINUTES: South Carolina has played seven overtime games in its history, logging a 3-4 mark in those contests that needed more than 60 minutes to decide. Tennessee has been the opponent in three of the seven overtime games and accounted for three of the Gamecocks' four overtime losses, all decided by a field goal.

THE LAST TIME THEY MET: Tennessee scored on a pair of special teams plays and overcame a 21-17 halftime deficit to post a 41-21 win over South Carolina in Knoxville on Oct. 26, 2019. The Vols rolled up 485 yards of offense to just 397 for South Carolina, despite Ryan Hilinski completing 28-of-51 passes for 319 yards, including a 75-yard strike to Shi Smith on the game's first play from scrimmage. The loss snapped a three-game Carolina win streak in the series, which matched the 2010-12 stretch for the Gamecocks' longest winning streak over UT.

THE LAST TIME THEY MET HERE: Jake Bentley threw for 152 yards and a touchdown, Rico Dowdle rushed for 140 yards and a score, and the Carolina defense stopped Tennessee on downs twice in the final quarter as the Gamecocks rallied from a 12-point deficit for a 27-24 win in Columbia on Oct. 27, 2018. Parker White's 25-yard field goal with 5:52 remaining proved to be the difference.

GOOD OLE ROCKY TOP: Will Muschamp owns a 7-1 record against Tennessee as a head coach. He was 4-0 as the head coach at Florida, posting wins by scores of 33-23, 37-20, 31-17 and 10-6. He is 3-1 with the Gamecocks, leading Carolina wins of 24-21, 15-9 and 27-24 over Tennessee before last year's setback. The seven wins, which is equaled by his win total over Vanderbilt, represents Coach Muschamp's high against any opponent.