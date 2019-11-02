NOTES: No changes to the linebacker depth chart, except to note Damani Staley's injury. Greene is essentially the backup at the WILL with Brown moving to the first team at SAM if Greene has to come in at the WILL.

NOTES: No changes to the offensive line depth chart. Douglas filled in when Hutcherson went down against Tennessee, but Hutcherson is expected back in the lineup this week.

NOTES: Both Dowdle and Turner are out again this week, but could return next week. Freshman Kevin Harris returns this week and could play.

NOTES: No changes to the QB depth chart, though it's worth nothing that Joyner is finally getting back close to 100 percent after dealing with a hamstring injury for the last month or so.

** This is the 29th all-time meeting between South Carolina and Vanderbilt, with the Gamecocks holding a commanding 24-4 advantage, including an 11-2 mark when the teams have met in Columbia and a 13-2 record when the games have been played in Nashville. The teams met just once (1961) before they became SEC Eastern Division rivals beginning in 1992, and have met every year since.

** The Gamecocks have won each of the last 10 games between the two squads, their longest winning streak in the series, and 17 of the last 19 meetings between these two SEC Eastern Division rivals.

Of the Division I FBS opponents against whom the Gamecocks have at least 10 all-time meetings, Carolina has its best winning percentage against Vanderbilt at .857. In the previous 28 outings, Vanderbilt has tallied more than 17 points just six times (24 in 2003, 28 in 2005, 24 in 2008, 25 in 2013, a record-high 34 in 2014 and 27 in 2017).

** Will Muschamp is 6-1 in seven games as a head coach against the Commodores. He was a 26-21 winner in 2011 in "The Swamp," posted a 31-17 win in Nashville in 2012, dropped a 34-17 decision at Gainesville in 2013, then won by a 34-10 count in Nashville in 2014, all as the head coach at Florida. He survived a 13-10 decision to open the 2016 campaign in his Carolina debut, then won again in 34-27 in Columbia in 2018, before running his record in Nashville to 4-0 with a 37-14 rout last season.

** Senior wide receiver Bryan Edwards caught eight passes for 83 yards against Tennessee, becoming the school's all-time leader in pass receptions with 211, shattering the record of 207, held by Kenny McKinley. Edwards also moved past McKinley into second place on the career receiving yards list with 2,816, 226 yards behind Alshon Jeffrey's school record of 3,042.