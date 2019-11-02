South Carolina Football Gameday Guide: Gamecocks vs Vanderbilt
South Carolina (3-5, 2-4 SEC) vs Vanderbilt (2-5, 1-3 SEC)
When: Saturday, Nov 2, 2019 - 7:30 PM ET
Where: Williams-Brice Stadium - Columbia, SC (80,250)
Television: SEC Network (Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic)
Local Radio: Gamecock IMG Sports Network (Todd Ellis, Tommy Suggs, Jamar Nesbit)
Satellite Radio: Sirius 105/XM 190
Odds: USC -15 (O/U 51)
Weather: 56 degrees, 0% chance of rain
Coverage from South Carolina vs Vanderbilt:
-
Depth chart
OFFENSE
QUARTERBACK
3 Ryan Hilinski - Fr.
7 Dakereon Joyner - RsFr.
81 Jay Urich - RsSo.
(OUT FOR THE SEASON - 19 Jake Bentley - Sr. - Foot)
NOTES: No changes to the QB depth chart, though it's worth nothing that Joyner is finally getting back close to 100 percent after dealing with a hamstring injury for the last month or so.
RUNNING BACK
4 Tavien Feaster - Sr.
34 Mon Denson - RsSr.
20 Kevin Harris - Fr.
5 Rico Dowdle - Sr. (OUT - knee sprain)
25 A.J. Turner - RsSr. (OUT - hamstring)
NOTES: Both Dowdle and Turner are out again this week, but could return next week. Freshman Kevin Harris returns this week and could play.
WIDE RECEIVER (outside)
89 Bryan Edwards - Sr.
18 OrTre Smith - RsSo.
81 Jay Urich - RsSO.
WIDE RECEIVER (outside)
83 Chavis Dawkins - Sr.
6 Josh Vann - So.
17 Xavier Legette - Fr.
WIDE RECEIVER (slot)
13 Shi Smith - Jr.
6 Josh Vann - So.
NOTES: Randrecous Davis will redshirt this season.
LEFT TACKLE
50 Sadarius Hutcherson - RsJr.
55 Jakai Moore - Fr.
LEFT GUARD
76 Jordan Rhodes - RsSo.
54 Jovaughn Gwyn - RsFr.
CENTER
72 Donell Stanley - RsSr.
(70 Hank Manos - RsFr. - OUT - ankle)
31 Chandler Farrell - RsJr.
RIGHT GUARD
54 Jovaughn Gwyn - RsFr.
71 Eric Douglas - RsSo.
RIGHT TACKLE
52 Jaylen Nichols - Fr.
(79 Dylan Wonnum - So. - OUT - ankle)
NOTES: No changes to the offensive line depth chart. Douglas filled in when Hutcherson went down against Tennessee, but Hutcherson is expected back in the lineup this week.
TIGHT END
84 Kyle Markway - RsJr.
9 Nick Muse - Jr.
TIGHT END
31 Chandler Farrell - RsJr.
82 KeShawn Toney - Fr.
NOTES: No changes to tight end depth chart.
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE END
15 Aaron Sterling - Jr.
52 Kingsley Enagbare - So.
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
3 Javon Kinlaw - Sr.
90 Rick Sandidge - So.
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
95 Kobe Smith - Sr.
26 Zacch Pickens - Fr.
(OUT - 5 Keir Thomas - Sr. - Infection in ankle)
BUCK
8 D.J. Wonnum - Sr.
35 Daniel Fennell - RsSr.
(OUT - 19 Brad Johnson - Jr. - groin)
NOTES: No changes to the defensive line depth chart.
MIKE LINEBACKER
53 Ernest Jones - So.
42 Rosendo Louis Jr. - So.
WILL LINEBACKER
6 T.J. Brunson - Sr.
44 Sherrod Greene - Jr.
30 Damani Staley - Jr. (OUT - turf toe)
SAM LINEBACKER
44 Sherrod Greene - Jr.
40 Jahmar Brown - Fr.
NOTES: No changes to the linebacker depth chart, except to note Damani Staley's injury. Greene is essentially the backup at the WILL with Brown moving to the first team at SAM if Greene has to come in at the WILL.
SAFETY
7 Jammie Robinson - Fr.
10 R.J. Roderick - So.
24 Israel Mukuamu - So.
SAFETY
29 J.T. Ibe - RsSr.
7 Jammie Robinson - Fr.
CORNERBACK
1 Jaycee Horn - So.
22 John Dixon - Fr.
CORNERBACK
24 Israel Mukuamu - So.
9 Cam Smith - Fr.
NICKEL
10 R.J. Roderick - So.
7 Jammie Robinson - Fr.
NOTES: Swapped the roles of Robinson and Roderick since Robinson played more safety and Roderick more nickel against UT.
SPECIAL TEAMS
PLACE KICKER
43 Parker White - Jr.
48 Will Tommie - Sr.
PUNTER
20 Joseph Charlton - Sr.
85 Michael Almond - Sr.
DEEP SNAPPER
39 Matt Oliveira - Sr.
69 Matthew Bailey - Fr.
HOLDER
20 Joseph Charlton - Sr.
PUNT RETURNER
89 Bryan Edwards - Sr.
13 Shi Smith - Jr.
KICKOFF RETURNER
13 Shi Smith - Jr.
25 A.J. Turner - RsSr. (OUT - hamstring)
Quick notes
** This is the 29th all-time meeting between South Carolina and Vanderbilt, with the Gamecocks holding a commanding 24-4 advantage, including an 11-2 mark when the teams have met in Columbia and a 13-2 record when the games have been played in Nashville. The teams met just once (1961) before they became SEC Eastern Division rivals beginning in 1992, and have met every year since.
** The Gamecocks have won each of the last 10 games between the two squads, their longest winning streak in the series, and 17 of the last 19 meetings between these two SEC Eastern Division rivals.
Of the Division I FBS opponents against whom the Gamecocks have at least 10 all-time meetings, Carolina has its best winning percentage against Vanderbilt at .857. In the previous 28 outings, Vanderbilt has tallied more than 17 points just six times (24 in 2003, 28 in 2005, 24 in 2008, 25 in 2013, a record-high 34 in 2014 and 27 in 2017).
** Will Muschamp is 6-1 in seven games as a head coach against the Commodores. He was a 26-21 winner in 2011 in "The Swamp," posted a 31-17 win in Nashville in 2012, dropped a 34-17 decision at Gainesville in 2013, then won by a 34-10 count in Nashville in 2014, all as the head coach at Florida. He survived a 13-10 decision to open the 2016 campaign in his Carolina debut, then won again in 34-27 in Columbia in 2018, before running his record in Nashville to 4-0 with a 37-14 rout last season.
** Senior wide receiver Bryan Edwards caught eight passes for 83 yards against Tennessee, becoming the school's all-time leader in pass receptions with 211, shattering the record of 207, held by Kenny McKinley. Edwards also moved past McKinley into second place on the career receiving yards list with 2,816, 226 yards behind Alshon Jeffrey's school record of 3,042.
Gamecock Central Staff Predictions
Collyn Taylor: I could get technical and talk coverages, RPOs, pin and pulls, and I've done enough of that this season. I could also talk about gut feel about games and mentalities and whatnot, but I'd be wasting precious space on this thing we call the Internet. I don't know what's going to happen. South Carolina, on paper, is a vastly better team. They don't need to just win this game, they probably need a blowout to prove to themselves they can put up points and bury a team they're better than. South Carolina 31, Vanderbilt 19.
Wes Mitchell: It's hard to see Vanderbilt putting up a ton of points in Columbia, meaning I see it playing out in one of two ways. If Carolina continues to struggle in the passing game, then it probably turns into a low-scoring, slugfest that Carolina should still probably win, but that there will be danger of them losing if they turn the ball over or weird things happen. If the passing game can get going against a defense that gives up a ton of explosive plays, then the Gamecocks could have one of their most balanced games of the year on offense and win with little drama. I have more faith in this Carolina team to perform offensively at home than I do on the road and think it's actually a good matchup for the Gamecocks. South Carolina 35, Vanderbilt 17.
Michael Beckham: Carolina has its share of problems right now, but Vandy is awful this season. This game won’t be pretty to start, but Carolina should be able to ride the defense and running game to a comfortable win. South Carolina 34, Vanderbilt 13
