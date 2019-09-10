South Carolina football injury report: Gamecocks getting healthy for Bama
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL
The South Carolina football team will be close to full-go for this Saturday afternoon's showdown with Alabama, head coach Will Muschamp said Tuesday.
"Randrecous (Davis) ran today. I don't know. I'll know more as the week continues to go, but did not practice with us, but was running with out training staff and that was good to see," Muschamp said. "Eric Douglas, I think, should be fine. He didn't do a whole lot today, but expect him to do a little bit more tomorrow. Deshaun Fenwick may be out this week and he has a shoulder. Brad Johnson is struggling with a groin. Other than that, I think we're going to be okay."
Davis, a backup slot receiver, has been dealing with an ankle injury since before the season started.
Douglas started the Gamecocks' season opener against North Carolina, but has been dealing with some type of foot injury.
Defensive back A.J.Turner dislocated his finger against Charleston Southern on Saturday and had surgery on Sunday to repair it before returning to practice on Sunday.
Senior defensive lineman Keir Thomas is still out this week with an infection in his ankle.
The Gamecocks and Crimson Tide are scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium on CBS.
