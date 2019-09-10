SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

The South Carolina football team will be close to full-go for this Saturday afternoon's showdown with Alabama, head coach Will Muschamp said Tuesday.

"Randrecous (Davis) ran today. I don't know. I'll know more as the week continues to go, but did not practice with us, but was running with out training staff and that was good to see," Muschamp said. "Eric Douglas, I think, should be fine. He didn't do a whole lot today, but expect him to do a little bit more tomorrow. Deshaun Fenwick may be out this week and he has a shoulder. Brad Johnson is struggling with a groin. Other than that, I think we're going to be okay."