South Carolina recruiter(s): Travaris Robinson, Mike Peterson, Will Muschamp

Offers: Auburn, FSU, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, LSU, Michigan, Mississippi State, NC State, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Oregon

Scouting Report- Robinson has been one of the Gamecock staff's top targets for a long time, picking up an offer in the spring of 2017 and standing out at USC's camp that summer. He's a physical defender who has range and cornerback type coverage abilities in the secondary. He'll likely play nickel or safety for the Gamecocks. Robinson's also dangerous with the ball in his hands (a 1,500 yard rusher as a sophomore) and can make things happen on special teams as a returner.

Why South Carolina? "It was that home feeling. Every time I have visited there, it has felt like home. That is what it was for me. The vibe there got me."

** Click here for the full story on Robinson's commitment **