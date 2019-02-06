SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL RECRUITING

Four-star defensive back Jammie Robinson announced his commitment to Will Muschamp and South Carolina on Wednesday during a ceremony at his school.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pounder chose the Gamecocks over finalists Auburn, Kentucky, and Tennessee, along with numerous other Power 5 options.

