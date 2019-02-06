South Carolina Gamecocks land four-star DB Jammie Robinson
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL RECRUITING
Four-star defensive back Jammie Robinson announced his commitment to Will Muschamp and South Carolina on Wednesday during a ceremony at his school.
The 5-foot-11, 190-pounder chose the Gamecocks over finalists Auburn, Kentucky, and Tennessee, along with numerous other Power 5 options.
ALSO SEE: Gamecock Central's National Signing Day Headquarters
South Carolina offered Robinson early in 2017 and quickly became a significant factor in his recruitment. The Gamecocks, whose charge was led by Muschamp, defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson, and area recruiter Mike Peterson, were considered the team to beat the majority of the process.
Robinson represents South Carolina's third four-star acquisition in the secondary for the 2019 cycle, joining Johnny Dixon and Cameron Smith.