South Carolina recruiter(s): Travaris Robinson, Will Muschamp

Offers: Alabama, Penn State, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Oregon,

Scouting Report - A national-level defensive tackle prospect with true defensive tackle size, Sorrells is a load in the middle who requires double teams at the high school level. Even at his size, Sorrells is light on his feet, displays fluid change of direction, and does a good job of using his quick hands to disengage from offensive linemen. Not only does Sorrells display a knack for getting into the backfield but he's adept at finishing off plays when he gets there and also has the motor to chase down screens on the perimeter.

Why South Carolina? "It just felt like home. All of the coaches, the players, everything - every move that I made - everything felt like home. They've got a great plan in place for me. So did Penn State. Those were narrowed down to my top two and honestly I just felt like I made the best decision for myself."

