South Carolina recruiter: Eric Wolford, Bobby Bentley

Offers: Auburn, North Carolina, Tennessee

Scouting Report- Nichols is still listed as a defensive tackle by Rivals.com, but that will be changed in the next rankings release and he's an offensive lineman all the way for USC. He's capable of playing guard or tackle. Nichols is one of the more physically impressive prospects in the class and has an excellent canvas from which Eric Wolford can begin to mold him. He has size, athleticism, footwork, and a lot of potential that's still unrealized.



Why South Carolina? ""It’s really a gut feeling, when you have that feeling and think about something. It’s kind of hard to explain. Every time I went up there I felt good, like something good was going to happen. Everybody was happy all the time."

