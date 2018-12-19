South Carolina recruiter: Bobby Bentley, Bryan McClendon

Offers: Florida State, Georgia, Louisville, Memphis, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Missouri and Cincinnati.

High School Coach Scouting Report - Whitehaven head coach Rodney Saulsberry - "He's an extremely powerfully built young man. His frame, people see him and think he can grow into a linebacker or safety but some love him at wide receiver. He can be a big tall wide receiver like an Alshon Jeffery or a guy like that. The upside he has with physicality and speed and overall talent make him a great prospect. Great hands, and steadily improving his route running. The physicality, he's hard to tackle. He has ball skills and strength. You can't press him so it kind of limits what defenses do. They have to dedicate two people to try to cover him and it causes defenses problems."

Why South Carolina? "It was just different when I got to campus," Mullins said. "Coach (Will) Muschamp and Coach (Bryan) McClendon are just different people and I just felt at home when I was there."

*** LINK TO GAMECOCK CENTRAL SIGNING DAY HEADQUARTERS ***