South Carolina recruiter: Will Muschamp, Coleman Hutzler, Lance Thompson

Offers: Georgia, Clemson, Florida State, Michigan, Nebraska, North Carolina, Penn State, Tennessee, among others.

Scouting report - Pickens is a true five-star edge player with the length and athleticism to rush the passer and the size and strength to hold up against the run. The top prospect in South Carolina, Pickens was dominant as a senior, taking over games both on defense and on offense as a running back. With violent hands and an explosive first step, he's the type of defensive line prospect the Gamecocks needed to continue to upgrade that position.

Why South Carolina? "It was just somewhere I felt like I was home and they took me in and I totally respect that. I've known for a long time, a long time. ... It's a pretty tight relationship, (Coach Muschamp and I) text like every day. He says he's going to play me right away when I'm a freshman and that made me want to jump on board."

