@GamecockCentral

Get caught up on all the news after another busy day within the South Carolina football program.

Four-star WR Rico Powers explains decision to commit to Gamecocks

A big-time playmaker from Georgia, Rico Powers committed to South Carolina Tuesday after attending the Gamecocks' loss to Alabama on Saturday.

How the Gamecocks are preparing Hilinski for first road start

After making his first career start and his first SEC start, Ryan Hilinski now gets to tackle the first road start of his career.

Inside the commitment: Rico Powers

The how, the why, the when, and the what of four-star WR Rico Powers' commitment to the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Gamecocks planning to play like a 'dangerous' and desperate team Saturday

Gamecocks know they "can't lose" this game.

Commit 'cast: What are the Gamecocks getting in four-star WR Rico Powers?

Wes Mitchell and Chris Clark create a special quick podcast to discuss what the Gamecocks are getting in their newest pledge.

PFF Grades: Alabama

Every week Pro Football Focus releases grades for each team in college football. Here are the grades against Alabama.

Injury report: No change with injured Gamecocks

Will Muschamp gives the latest injury report for the Gamecocks headed into Saturday's game at Missouri.

VIDEO: South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp on Missouri

Complete video of Will Muschamp's Tuesday press conference.

NOTES: Players preview Missouri

South Carolina players give their thoughts on the Missouri matchup.

South Carolina redshirt tracker: Game 3

A look at how many games each South Carolina Gamecocks player has participated in through three weeks.

Photos: Alabama game recruits

Photos of many of the top prospects who were on the sidelines for the South Carolina-Alabama game.

College Gameday Video: Ryan Hilinski pays tribute to brother

To donate to Hilinski's Hope, text H3HOPE to 44321.