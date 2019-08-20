After a long battle through the spring and into fall camp, the South Carolina football team has its backup quarterback.

Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp has informed freshman quarterback Ryan Hilinski that he is the team's No. 2 quarterback heading into the season, sources have confirmed with Gamecock Central. That means redshirt freshman Dakereon Joyner is No. 3 on the depth chart.

The two young signal-callers have fought it out on the field all offseason for the right to be Jake Bentley's backup, with coaches refusing to name a leader throughout the eight-month long competition.

Hilinski joined the South Carolina football program in January as one of the most highly rated quarterback signees in school history.

An All-American Bowl quarterback, Hilinski was ranked the No. 45 overall prospect and the No. 3 pro-style quarterback in the 2019 class by Rivals.com.

A standout at Lutheran High in Orange, Calif., completed 222 of 346 passes for 2,771 yards and 29 touchdowns. as a senior.

Hilinski signed with the Gamecocks over offers from 31 other programs.