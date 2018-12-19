South Carolina recruiter: Eric Wolford

Offers: Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Miami, Ole Miss

Scouting Report- Fox was a surprise early commitment for the Gamecocks and has the look of a prospect who could project on the interior or as a tackle for South Carolina. Fox is an aggressive player who hits the field with a bully mentality and enjoys finishing blocks. Watching his style of play on film, he may be better suited to play on the interior of the line where he can be an asset in the run game.



Why South Carolina? "The coaches are amazing. I love the program and the direction it's going. He (Wolford) is honest. Everything he told me, it happened, so I can't ask for more than that. It feels like home."

