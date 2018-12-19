South Carolina recruiter: Eric Wolford

Offers: Kentucky, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Missouri, NC State, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia Tech

Scouting Report- Another early commitment for the Gamecocks, Murphy projects as a center (or otherwise a guard) for the Gamecocks in the future. He's a no-nonsense player who's intelligent and brings a lot of toughness. He plays high school ball at one of the best programs in the country and was one of the only non-senior players in program history named a team captain.



Why South Carolina? "It just felt right. I love the school's academic part. The academics were the key for me. He (Wolford) reminds me of one of my old coaches. He has the mentality of, you want to go get it, want to go get a championship. He's like a blue collar worker."

