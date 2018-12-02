The Gamecocks will face Virginia in the Belk Bowl at Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium.

“We’re excited for another trip to the Queen City,” head coach Will Muschamp said. “Charlotte has one of the largest, if not the largest, University of South Carolina alumni bases outside the Palmetto state. Bank of America Stadium, where the Carolina Panthers play, is a great venue for a game and we’ve had a lot of success there. I know Will Webb and his staff at the Belk Bowl will make this a memorable experience for our squad, but our goal is to win our eighth game of the season. I expect to see a great contingent of Gamecock fans in Charlotte to help us achieve our goal.”

South Carolina has never played in the Belk Bowl before, but has played in Charlotte often, most recently for its 2017 season opener versus N.C. State and the Gamecocks will be back in the Carolina Panthers' stadium for next year's season opener against North Carolina.

South Carolina is designated the away team and Virginia is designated the home team.

South Carolina completed a 7-5 regular season with a 28-3 victory Saturday afternoon over Akron, a makeup game from the canceled Marshall contest earlier this season.

It is the third straight bowl appearance for the Gamecocks as head coach Will Muschamp has led his team to a bowl in all three of his seasons in Columbia.

South Carolina faces a 7-5 Virginia team that is on the rise under head coach Bronco Mendenhall, who left BYU to take over the program three seasons ago.

After going 2-10 in his first season in 2016, the Cavaliers won six games last year.

“To be selected to play in this year’s Belk Bowl is a tremendous honor for our team and we are excited to return to Charlotte where Virginia won the bowl’s first two games in 2002 and 2003,” said Virginia Head Coach Bronco Mendenhall. “One of the team’s goals this year was to play in back-to-back bowl games for the first time in 14 seasons. I am proud they have accomplished that and took another step in establishing the New Standard for the program. I have mentioned before the renewed energy and enthusiasm our fans generated at Scott Stadium this year. Given the proximity to Charlotte, we look forward to many of them making the trip to Charlotte for the Belk Bowl and bringing that passion with them.”

South Carolina and Virginia last met in 2013, a 31-7 Gamecocks' win. South Carolina is 21-12-1 all-time against the Cavs.

The 2018 Belk Bowl will kick off at noon on Dec. 29 on ABC.

Individual tickets for the 2018 Belk Bowl are available through www.BelkTickets.com and the participating schools. Fans can visit the official website, www.BelkBowl.com, for more information about the game and surrounding events.