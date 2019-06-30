SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS BASEBALL

At the end of the season, Wes Clarke came on incredibly strong and has carried over into a strong summer showing.

He's been on fire to start his summer with the Waynesboro Generals, and it's paid off so far with Clarke earning a spot on the Valley League All-Star game.

Clarke is one of 25 players, two catchers, on the South Roster for the event, which will be held July 7 at James Madison University.

Through 21 games he's hitting .394, the highest on the team among players with at least 10 at-bats. He also has an on-base percentage of .547 while slugging .690 with three homers and a team-best 20 RBI.

He has an OPS of 1.237 and leads the team with 25.326 runs created, almost eight runs higher than the second-highest person on the team.

Clarke had to wait for his chance to play as a freshman but finished the year playing in 19 games with 11 starts and hitting .239/.327/.413.

He'd hit .259 the final month of the season with a home run, five doubles and drove in five runs.