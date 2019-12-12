@GamecockCentral

University of South Carolina defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw has been named second team All-America by USA TODAY.

Kinlaw, a 6-6, 310-pound senior from Charleston, S.C., notched 35 tackles and 6.0 sacks, tying for eighth in the SEC. He added four quarterback hurries, two pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and one blocked kick.

The midseason All-American and probable first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft was recognized as the SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week in the upset win over Georgia.

Earlier this week, Kinlaw was named first team All-SEC by the league's 14 coaches and was an Associated Press second-team All-SEC selection.

He will participate in the 2020 Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., on Jan. 25.