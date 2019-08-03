South Carolina Gamecocks football: Feaster cleared to practice
Graduate transfer running back Tavien Feaster has been cleared to begin practice for the South Carolina Gamecocks football program, GamecockCentral.com has learned.
Feaster completed the academic work necessary for graduation from his previous school, Clemson, and recently received the go-ahead to participate in the Gamecocks' preseason camp.
"I thought he looked good," Bobby Bentley, who spoke with the media Saturday, said. "But my focus was on the tight ends and recruiting more good players."
Will Muschamp and his squad began practice on Friday and the team was back on the field on Saturday morning.
The Spartanburg, S.C. native appeared in 41 career games at Clemson, including 11 starts, rushing for 1,330 career yards and 15 touchdowns on 222 carries (5.99 YPC). He added 23 catches for 183 yards and a touchdown. He is expected to play a significant role in South Carolina's backfield this season.