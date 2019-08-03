Graduate transfer running back Tavien Feaster has been cleared to begin practice for the South Carolina Gamecocks football program, GamecockCentral.com has learned.

Feaster completed the academic work necessary for graduation from his previous school, Clemson, and recently received the go-ahead to participate in the Gamecocks' preseason camp.

"I thought he looked good," Bobby Bentley, who spoke with the media Saturday, said. "But my focus was on the tight ends and recruiting more good players."

Will Muschamp and his squad began practice on Friday and the team was back on the field on Saturday morning.