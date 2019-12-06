South Carolina offensive tackle Jordon Carty has entered the transfer portal, Gamecock Central has confirmed.

A redshirt sophomore from Lauderdale Lakes, Fla., Carty had yet to see the field in his three seasons in Columbia.

The 6-foot-7, 310-pound Carty signed with the Gamecocks in 2017 as a three-star prospect out of South Broward High School. He was ranked the No. 68 offensive tackle prospect in his class.

