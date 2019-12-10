"We got to meet Coach Bobo for the first time, which was really cool," Doty told Gamecock Central. "We talked to Coach Muschamp for a little bit, just kind of catching up. Coach Bobo started introducing himself and just giving us a little bit of background on him and his coaching and that kind of stuff. And then we kind of talked about our future at South Carolina and what he's going to bring to the table and it really just got me pretty fired up to be able to play for him, to be able to learn earn him and I'm really just fired up to get there in January."

Bobo's new contract, making him South Carolina's play-caller and quarterbacks coach, was approved Tuesday afternoon. Hours later, Bobo and head coach Will Mushamp were making the short trip to Myrtle Beach for an in-home visit with the long-time Carolina commit.

Doty says that he felt comfortable with Bobo from the moment they met.

"He's a very high-energy guy, that was one of the first things that I noticed, that I was drawn to," Doty said. "As soon as he walked in the door that was one of the first things I noticed, he brought an energy about him. He's a great guy. He seems like a great coach. I just can't wait to get to know him and be a part of that style of coaching."

Bobo and Doty spoke some about the players Bobo has coached in the past and talked from a broad standpoint about his plan for the offense at South Carolina, a plan that's still being formulated as Bobo gets a feel for his new players.

"We didn't really talk straight schemes and football, but he did say the offense would be based on the personnel that we have and the other guys coming in," Doty said. "Really just put the best guys out there and in a position where we can go make plays and score a lot of points. He said that I'd be an integral part of that. Obviously, going through spring it's going to be a lot of learning, but we're going to work together as far as me, Coach Bobo, Ryan (Hilinski), Dakereon (Joyner), all of the guys, we're going to push each other and just get better."

Doty, who has shut down his recruitment since committing to the Gamecocks two summers ago, will sign with South Carolina next Wednesday, fulfilling a life-long dream in the process.

"I think all of our questions have really been answered," Doty said. "Anything that hadn't been answered, whether it be minor or not, the ins and outs of things all got answered tonight. As it gets closer and closer, it seems like everything is starting to speed up and it's kind of surreal just being a few weeks away from starting to live out my dream of playing college football and I can't wait to do it in my home state. It's going to be a lot of fun."