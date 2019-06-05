The 6-foot-1, 188-pound sophomore is ranked the No. 3 dual-threat quarterback in the country and the No. 3 overall prospect in South Carolina for 2020.

South Carolina quarterback commit Luke Doty continues to rise in the Rivals.com rankings as the Myrtle Beach (S.C.) standout now checks in as the No. 141 overall prospect in the 2020 class , up 50 spots from the previous rankings.

Doty, who committed to South Carolina last summer, had a huge first season as the Seahawks' full-time starting quarterback after playing receiver and some quarterback as a sophomore.



As a junior, Doty completed 260 of 363 passes (72 percent) for 3,037 yards with 36 touchdowns and just six interceptions. The athletic prospect also rushed for 701 yards and seven scores.

Doty finished the season on a tear, scoring seven touchdowns in a lower-state championship win over Hartsville and three more in the state title win over Greer.

Last month, Doty was officially invited to the Elite 11 Finals meaning he'll have the opportunity to compete against the nation's best at The Opening Finals from June 30 to July 3 in Frisco, Texas.

Doty and several of his future teammates took their official visits to South Carolina over the weekend.

South Carolina wide receiver commit Michael Wyman dipped 21 spots in the overall rankings, but remains in the Rivals250 as the No. 195 overall prospect.

Columbia (S.C.) Hammond four-star defensive tackle Alex Huntley, a major target for the Gamecocks, moves up five spots to No. 178 overall in the Rivals250.

The latest Rivals100 was released earlier this week with Hammond five-star defensive end Jordan Burch now checking in at No. 3 overall in the country.