Thomas Brown receives raise, extension
Gamecocks running backs coach Thomas Brown's positive impact in his first year at South Carolina is being rewarded.
Brown is receiving a contract extension to two years and a raise from $300,000 per year to $500,000, amendments that were approved by South Carolina's board of trustees during a Tuesday afternoon meeting.
Brown's raise is being accounted for by Will Muschamp volunteering to remove a $200,000 per year escalator that was previously in his contract.
Considered one of the top running backs coaches in the country, Brown's addition to the staff in January was considered a major move for the Gamecocks and its paid off as such so far.
The former Miami assistant and former Georgia player and assistant, was instrumental in Carolina landing the commitment of five-star running back MarShawn Lloyd, who is scheduled to arrive in Columbia in January.
Brown also helped senior running backs Tavien Feaster, who transferred in from Clemson for his final year, and Rico Dowdle to the best seasons of their respective careers.
Brown has another running back committed, three-star Rashad Amos, and is possible in search of a third as he looks to reload a backfield that loses four scholarship seniors from this season.