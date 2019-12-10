Gamecocks running backs coach Thomas Brown's positive impact in his first year at South Carolina is being rewarded.

Brown is receiving a contract extension to two years and a raise from $300,000 per year to $500,000, amendments that were approved by South Carolina's board of trustees during a Tuesday afternoon meeting.

Brown's raise is being accounted for by Will Muschamp volunteering to remove a $200,000 per year escalator that was previously in his contract.